National Clean Your Filing Cabinet Day was celebrated in November by literally dozens of very bored people around our country.
While the mainstream media didn’t pay much attention to this event — tending to focus on news and such — I did. Looking at my overflowing cabinet back in the fall, I knew the time was near for its annual cleaning, which I do once every five years.
But it being football season, I put it off until last Wednesday, which forced me to delay celebrating National Herbs and Spices Day and Billy Idol's birthday, which I plan to recognize in August.
The task was arduous — basically two decades of financial, personal and business papers to sort through, all crammed into a two-drawer filing cabinet beside my desk.
While it may not seem like it from the swamp of papers billowing from this metal creature, I file everything for a reason. I think, well, this may be something I need in the future, or this is a good idea to remember, or this is something I may need to keep me out of jail.
What I found particularly vexing — and this took up the majority of the day — was trying to figure out why I had saved some of the items stuffed into my files, and what I was thinking when I named these files.
For instance, I had one very large file titled “CYA.” I couldn’t recall what “CYA” stood for. I assume it’s an acronym of some type. So I just threw the entire file away.
Another file was named “Papers.” In it were copies of newspapers dating back to 1994. Why did I want to save a Waycross Journal-Herald from June 16, 1997? I looked through the edition, couldn’t figure out why, so that hit the garbage can.
Some papers I realized their significance — the edition with my grandmother’s obituary, my job announcement notice over 27 years ago, a story from the Atlanta Journal- Constitution when my father coached the high school basketball team to a state championship win. Those, I kept.
I also found it difficult to discard of a file called “Photos.” In it were photographs from our newspaper, predating my arrival by a couple of hundred years. There were pictures of our downtown from the 1920s, an image of my grandfather coaching his youth football team from the 1950s, and, of course, pics of a slew of people who brought in large fruit, dead animals and, for some reason, an eight-foot-tall bamboo cane. The photo of the man who brought a live water moccasin into the newspaper office was rather blurry.
I also spent a great deal of time sorting through, and laughing and grimacing at, a file entitled “Letters.” In this file, I have saved every letter written to me over the last three decades — including ones that never made it to print because they weren’t signed, or were too vulgar to print, or both.
There was a gracious letter from the president of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club, aka, the “Presiding Goober.” There were ripping rebukes from someone calling himself Lord Mortimer Peppercorn. And dozens of longhanded, long-winded, conspiracy- riddled sagas from our incarcerated. I put them back in the file.
There were other personal files — paper mementos that brought back vivid recollections. If only these filing cabinet walls could talk — then I could make millions with my “Talking Filing Cabinet Walls” exhibit.
File that under the “Ideas” folder, which I didn’t touch. I didn’t get past the “Letters” file. I guess that will have to wait until the next annual National Clean Your Filing Cabinet Day — in five years.