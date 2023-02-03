Dear Facebook:
Dear Facebook:
First of all, an admission: I was a Facebook holdout for a long time. Please don't hold that against me. For some reason, possibly because I can be curmudgeonly when it comes to change, I was hesitant to join your social networking service. I did so reluctantly, telling myself I was only doing it to market my newspaper.
As is my custom, I was wrong. I have found Facebook to be a useful tool in keeping up with old friends, making new ones, witnessing family feuds, getting horribly false information, and following what's going on with folks in and out of my community.
Like anything successful, I feel it is time for Facebook to expand, to branch out, to allow its customers to find their niche, and reach new ones. For instance, when Doritos became the world's most fabulous tortilla chip, they didn't just stop there. They offered a flavor for every tongue — Doritos Cool Ranch, then Doritos Spicy Nacho, then Doritos Sweet Spicy Chili, then Doritos Jacked! Ranch Dipped Hot Wing flavored.
Like Doritos, it's time to broaden your brand. Doing so would bring more people to Facebook, would clean out regular Facebook for its original intent, and would lead to less annoyance (for me) and complaints (for you, from me). I made these same suggestions to you a couple of years ago and the only response I got was more VRBO ads in my feed. I hope you'll pay attention this time to my suggestions for the following "subsites":
• Political Facebook: This would be a Facebook site where Facebookers could post all their political stuff — memes, links to hysterical, partisan, bogus "news stories"; pleas to vote for this or that person; blithering political diatribes; basically anything of a political nature.
• Facebook Games: This would be a Facebook site where only games are played. Folks interested in such folly can ask each other to play whatever games they are playing, and not bother other folks who just want to see your kids in their Easter outfits or videos of cats.
• Faith & Facebook: This would be a Facebook site for anything of a religious nature. For example, this would be where everyone could share their favorite scriptures; photos of Jesus with, or without, a gun in his hands; requests/demands to repost a post to prove they are a Christian; and other such musings of faith.
• Illness Facebook: This would be a Facebook site where people could share their interest in illnesses or injuries, theirs or others (even pets). It would be the perfect, and only, place where Facebookers could post, for instance, photos of their infected toes.
• Facebook Food: This would be a Facebook subsite where people could share their love of food by posting photographs of what they ate that day, or were planning to eat. Why would anyone do such a thing? I don't know, but it's very popular, and certainly deserving of its own Facebook nook.
With these five subsites in place, regular Facebook would become more popular than ever, with the full understanding that political, religious, illness or food-related posts, and game requests or results, would be directed to the appropriate subsites.
How will you do this? I don't know. You're supposed to be the technical geniuses. I would suggest allowing the user to pick which subsite they want to place that particular post on, then put it there. If they screw up, like post a photo of their lunch (Facebook Food) or a picture of a battered and abused pit bull (Illness Facebook) and put it on regular Facebook, you ban them from the Interwebs forever.
Widening your brand, and cutting down on things which annoy me and other normal Facebook users, is a winner. I'm thinking a kajillion "likes."
And please hurry on the Political Facebook subsite — we have some more elections coming up later this year.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia.
