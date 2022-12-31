Point by James Hull
Did you hear the one about the three conservative economists who walk into a bar and discuss how inequality in America is a myth?
It’s not a joke, but it is a book helmed by former three-term Texas Sen. Phil Gramm along with economics professor emeritus Robert Ekelund and policy wonk John Early titled “The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate.”
In sum, the book makes two bold statements:
1. Government deliberately skewers economic data to advance continuing to use government resources to battle inequality in this country.
2. Advancement in economic trends indicate that those who were the victims of poverty and inequality a generation ago have caught up to median income levels, and, hence inequality no longer exists.
Of course, Gramm is a visiting scholar of the American Enterprise Institute, perhaps the country’s most conservative think tank, second only to the Heritage Foundation. The same Phil Gramm whose deregulation laws when he was chairman of the Senate Banking Committee caused the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis and 2008 economic crisis, and who known as the father of the “Enron loophole,” and we all know how that turned out.
Needless to say, I don’t have a great deal of confidence in Gramm’s economic acumen or his book. “The Myth of American Inequality” is written from statistical analysis, but American inequality is rooted in access and quality.
Quality (equality) of life is how many babies are going to bed hungry because of the zip code they live in, or how many young men are going to prison as opposed to college because of the high school they attend. Quality (equality) of life is measured in health care, food deserts and affordable prescription drugs.
Read the book if you care. Be persuaded by it if you can.
Let me be clear: Early is a Gramm numbers wonk, Ekelund is a Gramm acolyte, and Gramm is a hack.
You can put that in my book.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
Even though you don’t agree with the authors, you are uplifting the debate to allow everyone to enrich themselves with new information. Such free speech is needed for a free society. Stifling a robust look at all information has always been problematic in all cultures.
We have just recently begun to understand the massive amount of suppression that is possible with modern technological social medias as the Twitter files were released. These files have proven at a minimum that individuals paid by the taxpayers within government agencies have actively worked to suppress information that they did not like. And there remains the possibility that heads of government agencies and political leaders have encouraged big tech companies to suppress information.
We now know that millions of taxpayer dollars were used to pay big tech companies in some cases to only allow government ordained speech. Hopefully the new Congress will investigate these recent serious censorship revelations.
Former U.S. Sen. Gramm and his colleagues have written a thought-provoking book that challenges the overwhelming cry that inequality is increasing rather than decreasing in America. Gramm addresses the issue in one case by showing how stolen IRS data was manipulated by left wing propagandists because the actual data did not show what leftists have been preaching.
The authors look at the past 50 years and say that extraordinary strides have been made in decreasing income inequality — who would know by listening to today’s media? Using statistics and making specifics, the authors show that tremendous success has been made especially when comparing how one generation has done compared to their parents. So, I encourage everyone to read the book and learn.
The 2008 financial crisis was caused by progressive policies pushing homes on those not making enough to pay mortgage payments — not Gramm. You can call him a hack, but his work speaks boldly that the American dream is real. Saying that, I also say, everyone must work harder to make it better.
