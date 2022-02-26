Here’s a startling fact: Mississippi was one of just three states to lose population over the last 10 years. One of my big fears is the people we’re losing are some of our most talented young citizens.
From 2010 to 2019, according to the American Community Survey done by the Census Bureau, Mississippi lost over 7% of its millennial population (people born from 1981 to 1996). Young people grow up and are educated here, but then they leave to move to big cities like Nashville, Atlanta or Dallas.
My own story involved leaving the state, too. I grew up in rural Mississippi and loved my childhood. After graduating from a Mississippi university, though, I left. I worked on the East Coast, studied in England and then earned my law degree from Harvard in Massachusetts.
After that, I felt the pull to return home. My travels helped me realize Mississippi is a special place. My family is here. I wanted to raise my kids here. And, importantly, I wanted to give back to a state that had given me so much.
Some of my friends — and many other young people — take a different road. Once they leave, they’re gone for good. They leave for many different reasons: the allure of a new place, the chance to be in a big city with lots of stuff to do, great job prospects, etc.
This is perhaps the biggest long-run challenge to our state. We’ve got to find ways to stop this “brain drain.” If we do not, the state will have invested a ton of money — through our school system and elsewhere — in young people who do not give back.
Our economy will suffer without future entrepreneurs who can create jobs. Grandparents will grow old not seeing their grandchildren. Businesses will not choose to move here or expand because of a lack of talent. These are serious problems that will affect the quality of life for all Mississippians.
For my part, I’ve traveled the state these last three years telling young people why they should stay in Mississippi. You can stay and remain connected to your family and community. Mississippi has a lower cost of living than any other state, so your money goes further when you’re buying a house or planning a vacation. With some exceptions, you can steer clear of the problems you often see in cities, like rampant crime or spending your life in a car commuting.
We need more public officials who can look our young people in the eye and make this case based on personal experience. But that’s not enough. We also need to find ways to entice young people to stay here through professional opportunities.
For that reason, my office just launched a new program called the “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship.” The idea is simple: we need talented new auditors to work at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, so we’re giving talented accounting students a reason to stay. If you’re in college and earning your degree in accounting, my office will pay for up to three years of your university costs. You, in turn, agree to come work for me for at least two years.
This model has worked in other places. For example, I won a scholarship when I was in college called the Truman Scholarship. It paid for a part of my law degree. In exchange, I agreed to work in public service for three of the first seven years after law school. This scholarship has successfully convinced students to dedicate some of their careers to public service. Our Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship will convince some students that might otherwise leave to stay in the state. Once they start their careers here, my hope is they will stay.
As soon as we launched this program, we immediately had a talented student sign up. This is a great start. If this works for the State Auditor’s office, my hope is it will work for other public and private entities.
If you’d like to learn more about the Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship, visit www.stayinthesip.com.
There are many things we can do to address brain drain. It’s time to stop talking and start acting. This is one action that I hope will chart the way forward.