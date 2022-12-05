As Americans, we are fortunate to live in the most innovative country on earth. It was Americans who invented the airplane, the microwave, the cell phone, the computer and the internet. These and other inventions dramatically improved daily life and created millions of jobs. Today America is still the best place on earth to create new technology, but China is working hard to surpass us so that they can become the world’s leading superpower. We cannot let this happen. As we work to stay ahead of China, Mississippi has a key role to play in charting the future.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 7
Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Recommended for you