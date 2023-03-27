“Ballot harvesting” becomes illegal on July 1 in Mississippi. Ironically, this comes as former President Donald Trump and several likely GOP presidential candidates support such activities.
Senate Bill 2358 introduced by Rep. Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves will prohibit individuals from knowingly collecting and transmitting ballots that were mailed to another person. Exceptions include officials authorized by state or federal law, U.S. Postal Service employees, and family and household members and caregivers. Voters may no longer designate anyone else to deliver their ballots.
“Today, Mississippi is taking another step toward upholding the absolute integrity of our election process by banning ballot harvesting across the state,” Reeves said when he signed the bill. He characterized “ballot harvesting” as “an open invitation to fraud.”
“We’ve seen how bad actors have used ballot harvesting to take advantage of elderly and vulnerable voters in other states, all so they can try to circumvent our democratic process and cut you out of it,” Reeves continued. “But here in Mississippi we’re not just going to let that happen. Here we will make it easy to vote but hard to cheat.”
Both current Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and his predecessor Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann praised Reeves for getting his bill enacted.
Hmmm.
After years of labeling ballot harvesting and early voting as “corrupt” and “cheating,” former President Trump has changed his tune (as he often does).
In a February fundraising email, as reported in the Wall Street Journal, Trump wrote: “The radical Democrats have used ballot harvesting to cancel out YOUR vote and walk away with elections that they NEVER should have won. But I’m doing something HUGE to fight back.
“Our path forward is to MASTER the Democrats’ own game of harvesting ballots in every state we can.
“We have no choice,” he said at the ultra-conservative Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in early March as reported in the Dallas Morning News. “We will become masters of ballot harvesting. ... And we will do it legally.”
Last November CNN reported that expected GOP presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also urged the GOP to pursue ballot harvesting where it is legal.
In December NBC News reported that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said the GOP had worked to “perfect” ballot harvesting in states where it remained legal.
A 2022 study by Ballotpedia showed 25 states allowed voters to choose whomever they wanted to deliver their ballots. Another 13 states did not specify who could; Mississippi was one of those 13. While other conservative states have moved to outlaw or tighten the practice, many have not and will not.
Darn, Republicans won’t get to "MASTER" ballot harvesting in Mississippi.
“See to it that there is no one who takes you captive through philosophy and empty deception” – Colossians 2:8.
