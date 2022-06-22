On April 20, 1999, two senior students at Columbine High School brought all of our attention to the issue of gun violence in the United States after they committed a brutal massacre and mercilessly ended the lives of their peers before taking their own.
That was 23 years ago. Five years before I was born.
The recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas; the hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, have made something harrowingly clear. After two decades, we have yet to resolve this issue. Rather, it has metastasized into a force that continues to threaten our lives and those of our children.
The uniquely American issue of regular mass shootings has already begun to take its toll. It has shattered lives, destroyed families and set us on a vicious cycle.
This is, inarguably, a problem. We cannot restore the lives that have been destroyed. Now, we must find a solution to protect the leagues of people who will otherwise be threatened by gun violence, many of whom are children.
The answer is not to arm teachers and burden them with the responsibility of taking a human life. It is not to create an inhospitable and militant educational environment with armed guards and police at every corner. It is not to harass those seen as different and persecute them out of fear. The answer, it seems, is quite simple.
We need to be honest with ourselves. For too long, we have struggled to fight a battle that has been won time after time by other countries, simply out of fear and inertia. The mention of “gun control” instantly causes many to sputter and shut down, refusing to consider the actual ideas and potential benefits.
No reasonable person is advocating for a complete authoritarian removal of guns and persecution of gun owners a la 1984. However, safe regulation of firearms is desperately needed to allow for protection of oneself while preventing danger towards others.
The guns used by the Uvalde shooter were not designed to protect, hunt or serve any practical purpose. They were designed to kill as many in as short an amount of time as possible. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to “well regulated” ownership of firearms. It does not, however, guarantee a right to kill.
Far too much time has been wasted trying to find ways to allow for and excuse the ownership of inherently dangerous firearms. All while paying little attention to the lives of children and similarly vulnerable individuals in danger. Time that has allowed for tragedy after tragedy to occur unchecked.
This can’t continue any longer. If it does, we are placing a dangerous bet on a rigged game of poker. Children can’t continue to live in fear. Going to the store can’t continue to be a venture into a world of danger. Hospital patients can’t continue to be potential victims.
I urge all of you to not allow the deaths of innocent children to be in vain. This is not a matter of ideology, politics or philosophy. This is a matter of life and death. Continued inaction leads to nothing but further pain, suffering, tragedy, and despair.
Now is not the time to resolve into apathy. Now is not the time to shut down and refuse to consider possible solutions. Now is the time to overcome. Twenty-three more years of death must not occur.