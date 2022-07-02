Now that our state leaders have expressed their overwhelming support for the Supreme Court’s ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade and that our state will be “baby focused" as far as providing positive supports for improving the lives of young children, we must see actions that match their celebratory rhetoric.
After declaring that the end of abortion as “an end to this evil in our nation,” House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, announced he will create the “Speaker’s Commission on the Sanctity of Life” to address possible resources and other issues specific to Mississippi mothers and children. In the past, the speaker has opposed the expansion of Medicaid, which is one of the main funding sources that will need to be expanded if true improvements are made to the lives of children and babies in the state. There appears to be a huge disconnect between the charge issued to the Speaker’s Commission and the previous actions of the speaker and Legislature in general.
Consider:
State Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, who authored the House 15-week abortion ban that led to the Supreme Court overturning Roe, said lawmakers should have extended postpartum Medicaid coverage and should be working to help mothers and children. Currently in Mississippi, postpartum coverage is for 60 days, only the time allowed by Medicare. Currie and many health professionals have attempted to get legislative support for a rule change to extend the coverage to 12 months.
Gunn and others have refused over and over to expand Medicare. So now what? When the Speaker killed the bill in March, he was quoted as saying, “I have been very clear that I oppose Medicaid expansion, and that I believe we should be working to get people off Medicaid as opposed to adding more people to it.”
Why is this a big deal? Five of the state’s major medical associations wrote a letter to Gunn in February that laid out the relevant data and directly stated extending the program would save mothers’ lives. According to the letter provided to the speaker and other legislators, “postpartum coverage lowers the risk of pregnancy-related deaths. Thirty-seven percent of these deaths occur (more than) six weeks after delivery, when these moms would traditionally have lost their healthcare coverage. Extending coverage to moms for 12 months would save many mother and baby lives.”
Gunn still killed the bill to expand the time a mother already on Medicaid would be covered. This would not add people to the rolls.
Consider:
When reviewing the Mississippi Department of Mental Health’s website, the programs highlighted for children are primarily dedicated to teens. One program mentioned for the provision of services to pediatricians, the Child Access to Mental Health and Psychiatry service, known as CHAMP, is a consultation and educational service for pediatric primary care providers in Mississippi.
According to the website, The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry, in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, has received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to provide free and same-day telephone consultations to pediatric primary care providers in Mississippi.
The team supports primary care providers (doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants) with questions about mental health care such as diagnostic clarification, medication adjustment, or treatment planning. These consultations will be offered with an educational focus and are performed primarily by UMMC child psychiatrists and child psychologists. They are not direct service providers. Direct program services such as early intervention for children with developmental delays and for children who have been diagnosed with Autism or on the Autism spectrum are also woefully under resourced.
While the issues surrounding mental health and related services for children are complex, one of the main problems is the inadequate reimbursement rate for service providers Mississippi offers to anyone serving children on Medicaid.
If Mississippi is going to be “baby focused,” the state leadership must change their previous stance on no Medicaid expansion. Making good on the new political rhetoric will take re-thinking opposition to changing current regulations related to child and family services that are anti-family, especially low- income families. Making changes in the state Medicaid’s funding is the first step. It is a big one and when it is taken, we can move forward.
Until then, babies will continue to die in unacceptable numbers and families will suffer with the inability to find help for their child.