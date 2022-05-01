When I was 32 years old, I had no hope and what seemed to be no future. I was addicted to drugs, my wife left me, I was on probation after I plead guilty to cocaine charges, and my life continued to spiral out of control.
On Easter Sunday of 1998, my wife came back and asked me to attend church. That day I cried out to the Lord and and immediately felt his acceptance — receiving me the way I was and confidently knowing that I would evolve into a God-fearing man who strived to help others redeem themselves.
Fast forward to present day, I am that proud man of Christ who believes that all Mississippians should have that same opportunity at redemption and a true second chance to turn their lives around.
I promised God, my wife and my family that I would make the most of my second chance, and for the last 24 years I have committed my life to helping people who need to experience the grace and mercy I felt at my lowest point. I was blessed to be able to start Living Free Ministries, a faith-based addiction recovery program right here in my community to help people find freedom, healing, and deliverance.
Last year, state lawmakers worked really hard to make sure more people could have a second chance by expanding the opportunity for people in Mississippi prisons to be considered for parole. I think our state leaders are finally starting to understand that we are not the sum of our worst mistakes. Many of the people I work with are coming out of prison, they are returning home and looking for a little bit of direction and a little bit of hope. And they’re all looking for a second chance–a chance to heal and a chance to be a part of their family and community.
I have had the privilege to work with people from all walks of life who have had to navigate putting their lives back together after returning home from prison. Thanks to the recent parole expansion, it is my hope that I will be able to help even more people. We must do our part to ensure people are set up for success. The small things we all take for granted can be difficult for those attempting to start their lives over. Things like obtaining a driver’s license, getting a copy of your social security card or birth certificate are some of the biggest barriers that people face. Some people may think being released from prison or getting paroled is enough, that they did the hard part. But the truth is, the hard part is just beginning. Without an ID or proof of your birth and existence, you can’t apply for housing or jobs. It is hard to build a life without a safe place to stay and a way to provide for yourself and your family.
Throughout my ministry, I have the opportunity to speak with many people who, despite the mistakes they have made, just need support and guidance to transform their lives. At every speaking engagement I carry a bucket of KFC chicken. This may seem out of the ordinary, but the KFC acronym is rooted in my Christian values that I hold close to me and preach to others.
‘K’ is for Kingdom: seek the Kingdom of God.
‘F’ is for family: believe God will bring the family back together.
And ‘C’ is for community: we are all called to be a part of the community.
It’s going to take support from decision-makers in Mississippi to invest in re-entry services to help all who seek a second chance to reunite with their families and productively contribute to their communities, not just the ones we deem worthy.
My faith in God keeps me going as well as the power to help others in need. Our state prides itself on showing that type of grace and mercy for all Mississippi residents and providing opportunities where individuals, families and communities can thrive is truly living out God’s will. We are all called to be the hands and feet of God. We can do this by supporting the people who are considered the “least of these” because of past mistakes.
We have to ensure that everyone is equipped with the resources they need to be better servicemen and women so that communities are safe and able to prosper.