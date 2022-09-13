Phil Kerpen

Phil Kerpen

 Courtesy photo

Can the president spend an estimated $500 million to $1 trillion without approval from Congress, the branch of government that holds the power of the purse under the Constitution?

Newsletters

PHIL KERPEN is the president of American Commitment and the author of “Democracy Denied.” Kerpen can be reached at phil@americancommitment.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus