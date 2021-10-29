You’ve heard the stories from the ole timers about how hard they had it.
“Yeah, we had to walk through three feet of snow, up a mountain, with no shoes on, just to get to school… yes, those were the good ole days.”
Usually, I let them recount the “good ole days” without reminding them that they grew up in South Georgia, where there are no mountains and it’s snowed twice in the last 50 years.
Now that I’m officially an "ole timer," I find myself reliving my past as a child too. And like the ole timers I scoffed at, I find that my recollections are tinted by rose-colored nostalgia.
For instance, the Halloweens of my youth seem to shine in comparison to what they have today.
First of all, we celebrated Halloween on Halloween — October 31. It didn’t matter what day of the week the 31st fell on, that’s when we had Halloween.
We also actually went to people’s houses and knocked on their doors — even people we didn’t know. That was part of the fun. You didn’t know what you were going to get, or who you were going to see.
Some people you would catch totally unprepared for Halloween.
“Trick or Treat!”
Some guy with a “Welcome Back Kotter” t-shirt and no pants on would answer the door with a Pabst in his hand, oblivious that this was a holiday to little kids throughout the free world. He’d then scurry about, stumble a few times, and come back with an assortment of odd items to place in our waiting bags. My friends got cans of tuna, my sister a bottle of Brut after-shave, and I got a used CB radio.
Then there were always the geeks who would hand out fruit — apples and pears or perhaps a kiwi. The older kids would roll their house later that night for their clueless transgressions.
One part of being a parent I looked forward to was reliving Halloween with my children. And, after they went to sleep, stealing their candy.
But what I've found in that experience, and this differs from my youthful remembrances, was that nobody is home on Halloween. Year after year, we wandered around town, and almost everyone was gone with their lights out.
When I was a kid, everybody was home. And if they weren’t, we banged on their door until somebody came, or we just took whatever was in their carport.
We went to every house we could. Back then, it wasn’t strangers giving out candy once a year you had to worry about, it was the guy who gave out candy year-round.
Obviously, times have changed. But times always change. The Halloween I knew is different from the ones my parents knew, and that my children know.
Thirty years from now, they’ll probably be talking wistfully about how their childhood was more innocent, more fun, even better, than the present.
The days they’ll recount will still be the “good ole days.” They’ll just be different from mine.
My kids are all now too old for Halloween. And our community decided to have "trick-or-treating' on Saturday night this year (not on October 31), which I frown upon as a traditionalist, an American, and a college football fan. So I won't be celebrating Halloween with my children this year. And since we live on the outskirts of town, I doubt anyone will show up to "trick or treat."
But if they do, I'll be game. Hope they like tuna.