"Our days may come to seventy years, or eighty, if our strength endures." –Psalm 90:10

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 6
Cal Thomas

CAL THOMAS

Newsletters

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Recommended for you