The Oren Dunn Museum has invited hams to set up on the grounds the weekend of June 25-26. Before you grab a knife and fork, we don’t mean the delicious kind, but those folk known as amateur radio operators.
Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations at sites like the Oren Dunn Museum to demonstrate amateur radio’s science, skill and service to our community and our nation.
Yes, hams have provided lifesaving services, even reaching from Tupelo down into the Caribbean Sea.
Allen Sudduth, a volunteer at the museum and known to other hams worldwide as “The Purple Monkey,” because of his call letters WA5TPM, told us that years ago, he was the leader of the Maritime Mobile Net for this area. Ham operators stand by on the net from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day for anyone in the ocean who needs help.
It so happened that this particular evening, Larry Hooker of Thaxton and Rhett White, a friend who helped him sail, were on Hooker’s 45-foot sailboat, Off the Hook, not far out to sea from Honduras when they ran into a storm and high seas.
Hooker had a friend, Randall O’Brian of West Point, another ham radio operator. Hooker checked in with him a couple of times every day. At one point, Hooker told O’Brian the vessel had encountered gale-force winds and waves, ranging from 20-25 feet. Hooker’s major concern rested in the amount of fuel the boat had to get back to Mobile.
Sudduth said the hams on the net began working.
Later that day, Hooker said he had taken on water. O’Brien called the Coast Guard to tell them the situation. The Coast Guard monitored Hooker’s vessel through the radio and the hams who were also Hooker’s ears and relays.
At about 5 p.m., Hooker reported a dire situation. Then, the hams heard from him no more that evening.
“A bunch of us stayed up all night, trying to reach him,” Sudduth said.
Early the next morning, the Coast Guard base in New Orleans called O’Brian and told him the station in Corpus Christi, Texas, had heard a call but had not located the Off the Hook. Shortly after the call, O’Brian tried to reach Hooker on the radio. He did. O’Brian called the Coast Guard again, and they contacted Hooker.
“We were able to give coordinates to the Coast Guard and stayed in touch with them all day,” Sudduth said.
The Coast Guard cutter, the Cushing, took off from Mobile, about 250 miles to the southeast. The two very tired sailors came aboard with bruises. The Off the Hook sank while being towed. It had taken on too much water.
“This is what we do. This is what we want to show people,” Sudduth explained.
During Field Day, radio amateurs will gather with their clubs, friends or groups to contact as many stations as possible, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations, such as the one that occurred involving Hooker, O’Brian, Sudduth and the rest of the net. Locally, at least two groups or clubs will set up at the museum including the Wireless Prayer Radio Club and the Tupelo Amateur Radio Club.
In addition to witnessing the hams work on their equipment, those unlicensed and curious folk who attend the free event may participate in “Get on the Air,” a program during Field Day that allows the unlicensed or newly licensed to work a station under the watchful eye of a licensed, experienced radio operator.
Additionally, Sudduth said he’ll roll out his mobile unit, equipped to attempt to contact the international space station. Work schedules of the astronauts determine when they may operate their radios. NASA reports they’re usually free most of the weekend.