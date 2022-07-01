With the 4th of July coming around the corner, we researched back 110 years ago to see how folk in Tupelo celebrated the holiday.
We didn’t see any reports of giant fireworks shows or concerts or days in the parks.
In fact, on July 5, 1912, The Tupelo Journal reported only two stories about local celebrations of the national birthday. The first appeared on page one and the second on page eight. Neither had banner headlines nor photographs nor cartoons.
The first carried the headline “Flag Presentation.” It recalled members of the Mary Stuart Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution as they presented a U.S. flag to the city. Now, remember, at this time newspapers gave men and women courtesy titles and referred to married women by their husbands’ names.
In the page one story, the reporter attributed the planning of the DAR program to Mrs. Jack R. Jones of the local chapter. The program, which began at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the west entrance to the Lee County Courthouse, did not last long.
Dr. W.C. Black gave the invocation that began the program. A choir of children, led by Miss Katie Topp, sang the national anthem.
Here’s the rub. The United States didn’t have a national anthem in 1912. This reporter identified the song as “America,” which likely would have been “My Country Tis of Thee,” sung to the tune of “God Save the Queen.”
The song, “My Country Tis of Thee,” of course, never achieved anthem status. However, the public considered it and “Hail Columbia” as one of two songs generally used during solemn patriotic programs.
At least the public used them until March 3, 1931, after President Herbert Hoover signed a bill designating “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem.
The U.S. Navy had used “The Star-Spangled Banner” officially, beginning in 1889. President Woodrow Wilson made a practice of using the Frances Scott Key lyrics as an official anthem in 1916, but Congress did not adopt the anthem until 1930, and even then, the national legislative body couldn’t agree.
Key, an attorney and sometime poet, penned the lyrics to the song in 1814 after he watched the British Royal Navy assault a fort during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. When he saw the American flag still waving over the fort, Key knew the US had defeated the British in this particular battle. Thus, the song.
It happens that at the July 4, 1912, DAR event after S.P. Clayton, who represented the city, made a brief speech and Mrs. Jones unfurled the flag at Tupelo City Hall, the children’s choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The other event, a brief notice without a headline on page eight but included in other social events, occurred at the home of Mrs. Arthur Berkeley on Wednesday, July 3, when she hosted the “As You Like It” club. The item described the room in which the event was held as decorated with flags and a red, white and blue color scheme.
Apparently, the ladies gathered that afternoon to play the card game Hearts. Mrs. Berkeley had decorated the table numbers with “giant firecrackers,” and score cards in red, white and blue. After the card games, the ladies dined on salad and ice, decorated with miniature flags.