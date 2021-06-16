Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death across the U.S. Our members of Congress must do more and act now to make suicide prevention a national priority.
Every person and our communities nationwide need access to immediate, affordable and quality crisis care and mental health services.
On May 3, 2015, my son, William "Scott" Smith, decided to leave this earth. What I have learned in the past 72 months is that suicide is an illness that plagues our nation and takes our loved ones, friends and does not discriminate.
My goal is to stay strong and continue to work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Earlier this month, I participated in AFSP's 12th Annual Advocacy Forum.
Together with my fellow advocates from across the country, we met virtually with and asked our U.S. senators and representatives to support:
- Federal funding for suicide prevention research
- 988 and the full continuum of crisis response services
- Long-term access to tele-mental health services
- Construction of barriers at locations where suicides occur
- Enhanced suicide risk assessment and response in health systems
I spoke with the assistants for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Sen. Roger Wicker. I requested increased funding for prevention research, important suicide prevention initiatives and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
My personal issue is to get the "Parity Law" activated, which would require insurance coverage for mental health treatment to be no more restrictive than coverage for other medical conditions.
My hope is we get more people willing to speak and support each other. The mental health system needs to make this a priority and to be responsive to parents and others who are dealing with suicide.
How many people have to leave this earth on their own before it is brought out into the open and made an important issue? Even though Scott is my angel in heaven, watching over me, I'll never pass a day that I miss him!
During the Advocacy Forum, I was the voice for suicide prevention and the many individuals in our state who have been affected by suicide. I was joined and supported by a passionate group of AFSP community members, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about suicide and mental health.
You can join us by visiting afsp.org/actioncenter and contacting your member of Congress to urge them to prioritize these suicide prevention priorities.