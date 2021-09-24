From the day a child born, his needs begin to dominate the family. Basic needs like food and shelter are met with healthcare and clothing demands. Eventually these are joined by childcare requirements, primary activity supports (toys) and a sundry list of items that require an almost limitless supply of funds.
Soon these are adjusted to include school needs, transportation and secondary activity supports (athletic and academic enrichment), and the evolution of friend groups. Throughout this growth process, parents are actively engaged and required to serve any number of roles simultaneously such as cook, chauffeur, tutor, nurse, counselor, disciplinarian and advocate.
Eventually, they grow accustomed to this predictable chaos as life with a child. There is never enough milk, cereal or snacks in the house. There are piles of socks that never find their mate while the hot water heater struggles mightily and often unsuccessfully to keep up with the family’s continual need for more.
There are the dreams of growing up to be a superhero, a ballerina or even a unicorn. These are eventually replaced by somewhat more reasonable aspirations like a teacher, a fireman or even a veterinarian. Parents often join in on the conversation, offering support, feedback or even concern regarding a child’s focus. However, they remain a central figure in the conversation.
Eventually and almost surprisingly, the parents begin to realize that their input becomes less impactful and sometimes disregarded entirely.
One minute the parents remember bringing home their child from the hospital, this image is complimented by a few powerful images of birthdays, holidays and limitless supply of schooldays that blur together. This vision soon fades as they realize that their child is about to leave the nest, either temporarily or more permanently. While this action is normal, natural and expected, it is rarely a welcomed departure from nearly 18 years of turbulent unpredictability.
Parents look around to find that the house is strangely quiet and orderly, the toys are all gone, the bikes are put away and dusty, and the refrigerator art has vanished.
On one hand this provides an “almost” welcome respite from all the intensity of raising one’s children. However, with this peace and quiet also comes some regular moments of longing and sadness (not for the return of disorder) but for the time that so quickly sped away while they were busy doing all that had to be done.
Children grow up to follow their own dreams and passions, to conquer their fears, and to make their mark on the world. This is all wonderful and amazing and necessary. While every parent somewhere along the line, wished for a given challenge or phase to make its exit, they are rarely fully prepared for the sounds of silence when childhood leaves the home.
It is at those times when parents must recognize that just like they taught their child to read a book or hit a ball or boil an egg, they must now teach themselves how to start anew. Perhaps the most difficult and necessary challenge in raising a child, this is the art of letting go.