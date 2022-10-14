A great deal goes into bringing folks our Tupelo story every day. We couldn’t accomplish our mission without the assistance of great partners, including the Mississippi Humanities Council.
Founded in March 1972 with a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the nonprofit works in myriad ways to achieve its mission of creating “opportunities for Mississippians to learn about themselves and the larger world” and to enrich “communities through civil conversations about our history and culture.”
Congress allocates money to the National Endowment for the Humanities. This enables nonprofits to receive assistance to present liberal arts programs locally through MHC and engage in those “civil conversations.”
Several years ago, when I came on board as curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum, Carla Falkner introduced me to MHC Executive Director Stuart Rockoff and Assistant Director Carol Andersen. They seemed interested in our work and our plans for the museum.
But I really didn’t expect a lot, except some cheerleading. After all, they worked with much larger institutions with greater stories to tell. Why would they spend a great deal of time with a small city museum?
I was wrong.
Just last year, the Oren Dunn Museum received a grant from the MHC to help us recover from COVID-19 impacts. We have used this money to help spread history, public and private.
First, we purchased a scanner to digitize all of our paper items and our photographs. Our research intern Charla Laney has worked diligently to organize and direct this particular project with our volunteer crew. As we continue to catalog and identify these historic photographs, deeds, diaries and other items from Tupelo and Lee County’s past, we will share them with our public in various ways.
So far, the museum has given digital images to several new businesses that wanted to decorate their office walls with historic pictures. Additionally, we are working with the Robins Field/Elizabeth Ford Initiative to enhance that space. The list goes on.
Additionally, using this grant money provided through MHC, we have launched our genealogy project. Sihya Smith, our assistant curator, has worked with volunteers to establish a research room near the entrance of the museum.
We held a seminar in partnership with Mississippi State University’s Archives and Special Collections Manuscript Division, featuring Jennifer McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts, at the Lee County Library to kick us off on the track.
Again, MHC grant funding allowed us to purchase three computers for the research room. Now, we offer free of charge the use of those computers and our databases to individuals who want to research their family histories. On Tuesdays, our expert in genealogy, Linda Wright, volunteers her time and makes herself available to help “newbies” in their searches.
Lately, the Northeast Mississippi Historical and Genealogical Society has offered their assistance — another partnership created through the helping hand of the MHC’s help. We’ll announce more about the society’s efforts and our new work in upcoming days. And, we recently held a meeting of the state genealogical association here in the museum — another partnership.
This week, John Spann, MHC’s program and outreach officer, pulled a van up to the museum front door to unload a new exhibit here for six weeks. It’s called “Mississippi Founders,” supported by the More Perfect Union initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Oren Dunn City Museum is the first museum in the state to host this exhibit.
The exhibit focuses on 12 people in Mississippi whose work demonstrates the movement toward a more perfect union — the phrase from the preamble to the US Constitution that reveals the intentions of the framers of the laws of our nation. These Mississippians include Amzie Moore, Annie Devine, Fannie Lou Hamer, Medgar Evers, Lawrence Guyot, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Clarie Collins, Unita Blackwell, Aaron Henry, John R. Lynch, Thomas W. Stringer and Vernon Dahmer.
We’re planning a program to go with this exhibit. Y’all come see us. We’re open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge.
