Wednesday, Sept. 22, is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the agency. With one stroke of a pen, Kennedy deepened our nation’s ability to live out key values — values like service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and learning from those we hope to serve.
I am proud to be one of more than 537 who have served in the Peace Corps from Mississippi joining more than 240,000 nationwide over these last 60 years.
I entered the Peace Corps hoping to bring our skills and commitment to communities around the world. However, I left enriched and grateful for what I had learned from those I had come to serve.
I learned that acceptance isn’t just a word to bandy about but a profound action. I had the honor of working with a special group of individuals who accepted me part and parcel from the moment we met. My Mongolian counterparts embraced me as a part of their family from day one.
I remember walking into our university’s workroom nervous about my counterpart’s reaction to me. I am a tall, loud American woman who had never been out of the country before, and who’s Mongolian languages skills were still terrible.
None of that matter; they embraced it all. Truly accepting others as they are and even celebrating and embracing our differences is the key to long-term understanding and tolerance. I learned this important lesson in the teachers’ workroom of Gazarchin University in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
But this anniversary is unlike any other. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic required the evacuation of Peace Corps volunteers from all 61 countries in which Americans were serving, and, as a result, we will observe the 60th anniversary without Peace Corps volunteers in the field. This unprecedented moment has provided an opportunity to reflect on what the Peace Corps has accomplished and envision what should come next.
During this pause, National Peace Corps Association convened a series of nationwide conversations about the future of the Peace Corps in a changed world.
The community of returned Peace Corps volunteers envisions an agency that 1) advances global peace and understanding, 2) seeks innovative solutions to shared global problems and 3) responds to shifting expectations in the developing world. But respondents also want an agency that joins other serious institutions in addressing systemic racism, gender-based discrimination and climate change — and they want an agency that genuinely listens to global partners so that the institution can provide the best that America has to offer.
My personal and professional perspective was affected by my Peace Corps service. I was able to partner with multiple international and domestic Mongolian NGOs and nonprofits that were focused on solving community issues at the grassroots level. These agencies included Young Women for Change, The Mongolian Red Cross, and Samaritan’s Purse. This inspired me to apply for a Peace Corps fellowship to attend graduate school and return home to achieve my Master’s degree in Public Administration and Nonprofit Leadership. I am now focused on addressing issues here in our Mississippi communities using all the skills and knowledge I developed during my time in Mongolia.
Over the last 60 years, nearly a quarter of a million Peace Corps volunteers have made a tremendous contribution to the individuals and communities in which they served, and to our planet. You can join in celebrating the Peace Corps’ 60th anniversary and ensure its resurgence by urging your member of Congress to co-sponsor the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act, and help deepen our nation’s commitment to service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and, yes, humility — learning from others whom we hope to serve.