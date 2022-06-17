When Anthony Norris turned 10 years old, his mom and dad bought him a telescope for Christmas. There from his backyard in Tupelo in the 1970s, he stargazed.
Nothing fancy, he said. Norris could see the moon much better. He could make out the craters. He could tell Jupiter and Saturn were not stars. “It piqued my curiosity about astronomy,” he said.
Norris finished college during the early 1980s, bought a new telescope and tried photographing objects in the night sky. First, he used black-and-white film. He set up a darkroom. Later, that photography expanded into color.
“I just loved it,” he said.
Through many books on stargazing, he began to journey through the night sky pretty well. The telescopes varied in size and quality. He added a motor drive to track a planet. He dialed in coordinates and continued his nighttime journeys far away from light pollution.
At one point, Norris packed away his telescope and forgot about it. His wife, Dr. Gloria Norris, is from Nicaragua. He took two telescopes when they returned to the country. The couple’s house has a flat concrete roof with water tanks on top, which provided a great place for the couple to star gaze, in spite of night pollution on clear nights.
They made friends with an astronomer, who led an astronomy club. The group set up telescopes in the town for different events, like a solar telescope to show people what the sun looks like. Hundreds of people participated, Norris said.
But political upheaval in Nicaragua forced out people, including the Norrises and their friend, who sought asylum in another country. But the trio stayed in touch.
About a year ago, the friend called Norris to tell him about a program operated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It’s called Exoplanet Watch. (exoplanets.nasa.gov)
This helps NASA more efficiently use its big telescopes by helping predict the next time a planet in a small region of the Milky Way will move in front of its host star.
These planets are called exoplanets. They exist beyond our solar system. Most orbit other stars, but some are free-floating and called rogue planets. The rogue planets orbit the galactic center and are untethered to any star.
NASA calls folk like Norris “citizen scientists,” and the agency’s Exoplanet Watch program is aimed toward amateur astronomers and astronomy students who have small telescopes and who can learn to observe transiting exoplanets that, at different intervals, pass in front of their stars. This makes the star dim a bit for a short period of time. The astronomers observe the transits and report them to NASA. This provides a direct measure of a planet’s diameter and mass. That’s essential to understanding more about that exoplanet system.
Armed with a computer and his telescope, Norris points to the night sky to see what exoplanets he can see from Grenada. He takes five or six hours of images, from 15 seconds to 60 seconds each image, runs the images through a program and it spits out the data. From that, scientists can determine the area or radius of the exoplanet and will actually give the gravity required to hold that planet in place, which allows them to determine the planet’s orbit, Norris explained.
NASA puts this in an ephemeris, a table that gives the future positions of naturally occurring astronomical objects as well as artificial satellites in the sky. The ephemeris always needs updating.
The work is more intensive than one might imagine. For instance, 5,000 exoplanets would take 5,000 observations to keep updating the ephemeris just once for each exoplanet. The more observations of each exoplanet, the more accurate the ephemeris. So, NASA has ranked the planets in order of priority.
Norris tries to observe and image the highest ranked exoplanet each night he can study the night sky. When the data is uploaded by NASA, the names of the observers are included. That way, when papers are written that use the data, the observers are listed as co-authors. So far, Norris has been the first observer for a couple of ExoPlanet Watch targets and has about a dozen included in their ephemeris.
“It’s a way to contribute to science. Here in Grenada. In my backyard,” he said.