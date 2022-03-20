Nearly everyone knows the story of Clara Barton — the nurse who tended to soldiers on both sides of the Civil War and who also worked as an educator and patent clerk. But what we’re most familiar with is the story of how during a trip to Switzerland in 1869 to rest from her work, she found her true calling.
She started the American Red Cross in 1881.
Since 1917, Tupelo has been home headquarters to an American Red Cross Chapter. The volunteers and leadership have seen residents of this area through some pretty bleak times, including the tornado of 1936 that nearly wiped Tupelo off the map. In more recent memory, the Red Cross provided assistance with shelter and food to those fleeing Hurricane Katrina. And even more recently, the Red Cross worked in partnership with volunteers and other agencies in recovery from the tornado that struck Tupelo in 2014.
On a more personal note, when someone’s house burns a Red Cross volunteer is dispatched to see how the organization can help. Assistance may come in the form of emergency food and clothing, emergency lodging or personal service and family reunification.
But Red Cross provides more than just disaster assistance. If you’ve ever taken swimming lessons, lifeguard training, CPR or First Aid, chances are you received your training from a Red Cross volunteer. Red Cross is the most trusted provider of health and safety training, meeting OSHA guidelines and other professional and regulatory standards.
Largely as a result of COVID, we have very few trained disaster assistance volunteers in North Mississippi. This means when a home fire occurs, we must often call on a volunteer from another area to respond, and that slows the progress for providing assistance. How can you help? Consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer!
We’re holding a Disaster Training Bootcamp on March 26. This is a great opportunity for you to receive all your training in just one day. If you register to become a volunteer by March 23, you can attend this free training and go from zero to a Red Cross Hero!
In addition, Red Cross volunteers take to the battlefield, just as Clara Barton did more than a century ago. Long separations cause by military service create special needs for military family. Just ask Smitty Harris and his wife. Smitty was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for nine years. The way his family knew he was still alive was through Red Cross channels.
Finally, the American Red Cross in North Mississippi has other needs for volunteers. The Red Cross office will re-open in April and there is need for volunteers to assist in the office. There are many ways you can help!
For almost 80 consecutive years, the president of the United States has recognized March as “Red Cross Month” to honor people giving back through the lifesaving mission — powered by more than 90% volunteers.
Know that dedicated teams of American Red Cross volunteers continue to step up every day to the deep and diverse needs of our communities. Across the U.S., the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year.
Our mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, who volunteer. So, during this annual Red Cross Month celebration this month, let me extend a personal invitation to turn your compassion into action. There are many ways to help your friends and neighbors.
Or as Clara Barton once said, “You must never think of anything except the need and how to meet it.”