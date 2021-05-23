In the interest of disclosure, I’m what folks call “a yellow dog Democrat.” I’m a member of the party’s State Executive Committee. As a communications consultant, I have worked for countless numbers of Democratic Party candidates. But I also worked for a Republican governor for three years. The governor’s chief of staff, Andy Taggert, is one of the finest men God has put on the face of the earth. He is literally a choir boy – at First Baptist Jackson.
But this space, today, is not dedicated to Andy Taggert. Nor is it about the Republican Party, although, I do think some of their policies are spot on. But there is one policy that galls me to no end: voter suppression. It’s the act of trying to enact laws designed to make sure that people who look like me don’t vote. Call it what you want: maintaining the integrity of elections, election security, ensuring the fairness of elections.
But what’s fair about purging the vote rolls and not telling anyone? What’s fair about moving polling places at the last minute? What’s fair about restricting early voting in states that have been conducting elections like that for 30 years or more? What’s fair about limiting absentee balloting to the elderly?
Don McClean sang a song, “The Day The Music Died.” People, I submit that our democratic republic and our commitment to the rule of law are not dead, but those bedrock principles on which our country was founded are definitely on a respirator. All for fealty to a loser.
What happened to patriots like former Rhode Island Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, Tennessee’s Howard Baker and Mississippi’s Gil Carmichael? They were real patriots, unlike those who stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
Our democracy in peril. So, what’s it going to be folks, autocracy or democracy?
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
James, it is ironic that we both feel that our country is in trouble. Voter suppression happens also when an illegal vote is counted – it suppresses all legal votes. Free and fair elections include all sides being able to audit the vote which is going on right now in Arizona. Simon and Garfunkel sang about the “Sound of Silence.” When it comes to investigating suspicious election activities, all I hear from Democrats is silence. If there is nothing to hide, then you and every Democrat should be calling for complete audits so that you can make public mockeries out of those who claim there was voter fraud.
I believe you and many others have been listening to a one-sided mainstream media that has for all practical purposes become an arm of the Democratic Party where Democrats are praised and Republicans are demonized unless they hate Donal Trump. Fox News occasionally takes a fairer approach, but not always. Some seek to divide us by skin color in order to gain power.
I am encouraged that many Black Americans are resisting the leftists’ agenda. Crisis on our southern border, killing the Keystone Pipeline, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement (allowing India and China to keep polluting as American jobs are destroyed) and driving up our enormous debt to pay out generous unemployment benefits while over 8 million jobs are unfilled are policies that hurt Americans of all skin colors now and for future generations.
Last November, America witnessed more Blacks voting Republican than since Dwight Eisenhower was president. Just recently in our Tupelo city elections, we saw many more Black voters in the Republican primary. As Ronald Reagan once said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the party left me.” I know quite a few people who look like you, James, who are voting against the leftist policies that are hitting their pocketbooks hard.
Every situation that you called voter suppression can be investigated, but voter suppression also allegedly happened last November as many claims of illegal votes were documented. Complete, real election audits should be performed like the one in Arizona now wherever election fraud is alleged.