Point
By Ed Holliday
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a third time that the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare is lawful. It is the law of the land until Congress designs a better “mousetrap.” What this means for the state of Mississippi is that the fog of uncertainty surrounding Medicaid expansion has been lifted.
Mississippi politicians for decades have hunted for federal funds like some hunt deer. They have bagged the funds and bragged about bringing home the bacon from Washington, D.C. Whether it’s ships being built on the coast or investments in military, water, airports, roads, canals, farming, education, etc., Mississippi delights in federal dollars.
Thirty-eight other states are now reaching both hands into the federal cookie jar participating in Medicaid expansion as Mississippi still says, “No.”
I believe the Affordable Care Act was designed with significant flaws, but Mississippi must play the cards that have been dealt. Medicaid requires 10% from Mississippi as 90% is paid through federal funding. We are looking at possibly another $600 million in federal funds to jumpstart the state’s needed 10% in the first two years.
Like Joseph in the Bible designed a plan for seven years of plenty before seven years of famine, Mississippi can design a plan that looks like a huge “Health Savings Account” for the entire state. We can design a pool of money to grow now (like a crop) to pay Mississippi’s requirement in the future.
The Mississippi Hospital Association already has a plan they say can pay for the state’s 10%. In addition, financial innovations using private and public partnerships can create a pool of money to encourage others to invest and actually allow a Health Savings Account to grow. Mississippi could be the first to implement such a breakthrough innovation (doesn’t that sound better than Mississippi being last).
Providing health insurance for the working poor is a win-win for small businesses, a prospering economy, hospitals, families, voters and – if done properly – for taxpayers.
Counterpoint
By James Hull
It doesn’t matter.
It doesn’t matter that the Affordable Care will help make Mississippi a more significantly healthy sate.
It doesn’t matter that that it will bring millions of dollars of employment opportunities, upgraded medical facilities and medical equipment to our state.
It doesn’t matter that Mississippi will only have to pick up 10 cents out of every dollar in costs.
What matters to the repressive, regressive and blatantly backwards politicians in this state is not that a large segment of our population remains without access to affordable health care, but instead maintaining the current corrupt system of decision-making in our state and retaining power in the hands of a select few.
The need for accessible, affordable health care should be one of our state’s most prevailing public policies. Unfortunately, Mississippi does not construct its public policies on need, rather they are based on caste and class, and designed to favor the privileged few.
Doc, I don’t generally direct my comments in this space specifically towards you because I want them to be less personal and more philosophical, ideological, and, yes, clinical. But, in this case, I make an exception: I know your heart. It is a Christian heart and a loving heart. It is also not the heart of many of those with whom you are aligned politically. Too many of your cohorts have completely removed “compassionate” out of “compassionate conservatism.” Too many of them have allowed their strident political views to inform their faith, rather than having their faith inform their political views.
“For I was hungered and ye gave me meat; I was thirsty and ye gave me drink; I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked and ye clothed me: Sick and ye visited me: I was in prison and ye came unto me.” –Matthew 25:35-36.