Point by the Rev. James Hull
Several years ago, it became quite apparent to me that “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you” can be a truism worth taking note of.
And who do I mean by “they”? I mean, the repressive elements among us who still have issues with our sick and elderly receiving good, quality, accessible health care. I’m talking about the regressive forces in our society who are launching an all-out assault on the basic democratic right to vote, without compunction or shame.Then, there are the outright liars who are using the smokescreen of voter fraud to keep citizens blind to the fact that another segment of the electorate is simply beginning to understand and own the power of the vote.
Make no mistake, these elements and forces to which I refer are not attacking Democrats, they are attacking democracy. They are attacking the rule of law. They are attacking civil discourse.
No, I’m not paranoid. I’m acutely aware of what is going on is our current climate: People who have traditionally controlled and had almost exclusive access to government resources, public policy and governmental oversight are now afraid that the electorate will expand, resources will be more distributed and different public policies will make things more fair and equitable for all citizens.
The world is changing. The country is changing. And those unwilling to face change are willing to go to any lengths – trample on the Constitution and storm the U.S. Capitol – to maintain their hold on power, which, by the way, belongs equally to every citizen.
I won’t apologize for my assessment of the current state of our republic. What I am going to do is cry from the rafters, from the rooftops, that approximately one-third of this county has decided to use hook, crook and lies, if necessary, to keep the other 70% of their fellow citizens in subjugation, poverty, disenfranchisement and poor health.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
Many Americans still refuse to vote. An estimated 25-35 million evangelical Christians don’t vote in elections. If these Americans left their church pews to vote our country could change in one election. Using the term liar considering voter fraud after this past election is very naive. The mayor of Green Bay, Wisconsin, issued keys to the building and rooms that stored mailed-in ballots to a top Democrat. The largest county in Nevada had 90,000 mailed ballots returned because they were mailed to wrong addresses. How many wrongly addressed mailed ballots were voted nationwide? The New Hampshire Legislature voted to audit their computers where vote-tallying mistakes cannot be accounted for. The list goes on and on.
Having transparent and honest elections with all sides monitoring the election on one day is difficult. How is it that we now have an election season with some states starting voting as early as September and allowing votes to be counted 10 days after the election? And you still cry about voter suppression? The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear cases that governors changed election laws in 2020, therefore, just remember what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Don’t start crying when Republican governors use this newly court-minted power to change election laws like some Democratic governors did last election.
The $1.9 trillion pork infested monstrosity the Democrats just passed infected America with socialism. It rewards states that have high taxes and poor budgeting. You cry out for healthcare – let it be noted that the Democrats are in charge, and they chose to give $1,400 checks to illegal immigrants (an incentive to cross our border) and murderers and rapists in prison but have not provided the healthcare that you complain about. New online brokerage accounts are skyrocketing, stimulus checks will surge into stocks and cryptocurrencies for a season, but socialism will not work. Biden’s “build back better” is socialism built on sand. The Bible tells us what happens to houses built on sand.