In a survey conducted by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Social and Political Studies in the late 1980’s, more than 60% of Black respondents identified themselves as “conservative.” Among those conservative policies was support for community policing. I am one of those “conservative” Blacks who supports any police presence in our neighborhoods of any kind. But the truth is, even in the new millennium, Blacks are not so much anti-police as they are anti-police harassment, anti-police brutality and anti-police profiling.
Black people, more than any other segment of our population, have a firm understanding and appreciation of the need for police in our communities, as long as they fulfill their mission to serve and protect and not to harass or racially profile. The elderly look to the police to protect them from menacing youths who break-in, rob and, sometimes, assault – or worse – defenseless victims.
Young Black couples’ homes stocked with electronics and furnishings acquired through their upward mobility have no problem whatsoever with police patrols providing vigilance over their property. The fact is, most Black citizens have just as much respect for the police as their white counterparts, just for different reasons.
What’s puzzling to many Black Americans, then, is why so many of their white and conservative counterparts have turned their backs on the very police who deserve not just their respect but their gratitude: the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan police.
On Jan. 6, those brave dedicated officers placed their lives on the line not for property or even to merely protect the lives of our national leaders. They willingly placed themselves in harm’s way for something even more valuable than life or property, they did it to defend democracy, our constitutional processes and the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And now we have many of those same national leaders, some from right here in Mississippi, who will not publicly voice support for the very police who protected their lives.
It’s hypocrisy at its lowest and at its worse.
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth is what I and many Americans would like to know about what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. First, I agree that our law enforcement officers are heroes and should be commended for their professionalism and courage. And I appreciate your supporting excellent policing and acknowledgement that we need police for functioning, healthy and productive communities.
A bipartisan commission was supposed to look into what happened on Jan. 6 this past week, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi exercised raw partisan power by kicking appointed Republican U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks off the commission. No detailed questions concerning the entirety of events were asked. America only witnessed a well orchestrated display of one-sided, politically rehearsed theater. America deserves better.
Questions like why was Jan. 6 such a colossal security failure? Why was there no effective back-up force, no plan for crowd control? Why did some police open Capitol doors to wave and invite Trump supporters inside? Who were the agent provocateurs acting in coordinated small groups? Who and how many were paid to be in the crowd? Who were the megaphone operators dispersed throughout the crowd? Over 14,000 hours of Capitol security film, and Pelosi will not allow Republicans to view it. American citizens have a right to know the entire truth.
There is an unhealthy weakness in Washington leadership when leaders like Pelosi refuse to allow questioning of why security was so lax on Jan. 6. This unhealthy weakness is seen in the new administration as it seeks to undercut any state’s effort to just count the ballots in a real audit like Arizona just did. The truth, the entire truth, is what Americans are entitled to know. American weakness will continue until we have leaders who do not fear all questions being asked and being answered.