Point by Dr. Ed Holliday
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Will we see these words in action as we wait to see who will be inaugurated as our next president? President Trump has not conceded because he is filing lawsuits for violations of state and federal laws. Al Gore did the same in 2000 and the country gave him 37 days to explore his possibility to win the presidential election. President Trump should be given the same courtesy.
Many allegations have been documented such as Republican observers kicked out as hundreds of thousands of votes are counted even as Democrat observers are allowed to stay. I cannot imagine James Hull being locked out of observing votes being counted as opposition observers allowed to stay. If this were ever to happen then I would expect a ton of lawsuits and rightfully so. The push for some battleground states this year to mail ballots to every registered voter invited fraud. Sending mailed ballots to many addresses where people had moved or had died left hundreds of thousands of loose ballots available for potential fraudulent voting.
The most egregious allegation comes from the statistical analysis and whistleblowers who have documented that the software in some vendors manipulated votes. Such accusations, if true, would be a death nail to democracy in America. Americans need to know if the 2020 election was fair and honest. The world is watching. If massive voter fraud is found in the software then we no longer live in a democracy but a thugocracy. Such allegations render it absolutely imperative that we know the truth. I want to unify behind whoever is our next president for the good of our nation. Therefore it is of upmost importance that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and all Americans know beyond a shadow of a doubt that we have transparency on all sides as we are presented with verifiable, honest results for this election and future elections.
Counterpoint by Rev. James Hull
We should all deem it disingenuous and even self-delusional among those who continue to propagate the myth that President Trump can prevail in his bid for re-election. That posture is totally self-serving and borders on sheer ridiculousness.
Let me be clear, advocating a “count every vote," posture, in my mind is not about counting every vote, it is about obstructionism and delegitimization. It is an attempt to undermine the smooth and legitimate transition of the levers of the United States government from one administration that was not legitimately re-elected to the administration which was.
I am truly beginning to believe that those who propping up President Trump in this farcical exercise have no qualms about preaching democracy but refuse to practice it.
And let’s stop his nonsense about our country being a republic not a democracy. Any 8th grade civics student know we operate in a democratic republic. The form of government is a republic. The way the republic operates is on democratic principles, ideals, and control. Enough.
What the President and his loyalists are doing is a raw, naked attempt to hold on to power by any means necessary, through obfuscation, delay and skulduggery. It’s also an attempt to weaken the incoming administration as much as possible by refusing it access to information, assistance and vital national security intelligence.
What it is actually doing is weakening our nation.
Again, let’s be clear. This isn’t about counting votes. I favor counting every legal vote.
This is about Donald Trump’s hostility towards our public health, our principles, our democracy.