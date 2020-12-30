Point by the Reverend James Hull
This being the last few days of 2020, it may be beneficial to take a look back over the year and engage in a little self-examination.
But, since the whole year can’t be covered in this small space, and every issue can’t possibly be addressed, I’ve chosen to zero-in on the subjects of citizenship and patriotism. Although several readers of this space have consistently chosen to label me a racist, and, at least one went further and added the word scum, I am far from it. What I am is someone who stands up and speaks out, loudly, for Justice, Liberty and Equality, unabashedly and unapologetically.
What I also am is someone who has seen my U.S. Representative abandon his oath to the Constitution and become just another sycophant; and my two U.S. Senators remain silent, choosing political affiliation over the well-being of their own citizens, who’ve been physically, emotionally and financially devastated by COVID-19. They proved that given the right opportunity and the proper motivation, a politician will abandon his/her integrity, scruples and moral center in a quest for raw, naked power.
So, I decided to give myself a citizenship self-examination test. You are welcome to join me and take your own self-assessment:
- Do I believe in Democracy and the Rule of Law?
- Do I believe in the Founding Fathers’ words that “all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.”?
- Can I defend the Constitutional rights of every single American citizen regardless of race, creed, origin, political persuasion or sexual orientation?
- Do I acknowledge the difference between American patriotism and religious nationalism?
- Will I support public health and safety measures over personal liberty.
- Can I advocate and work for unity among the races?
- Am I willing to denounce, abhor and reject violence and violent acts committed in the furtherance of a political philosophy?
Did I, in good conscience and spirit, answer “yes” to all these questions?
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
2020 has been a challenging year. I, too, have received nasty comments and have been called unprintable names for my opinions. Freedom of speech is our right and must be protected and respected. Violence must be denounced. Our democratic republic has endured because we respect our rule of law. I encourage our U.S. representative and our U.S. senators to relentlessly uphold our constitution.
In the presidential election there is overwhelming evidence of egregious massive voter fraud – enough to affect the outcome (not even considering possible voting machine manipulation.) Dr. Peter Navarro compiled a list of contested states. The first number is the number of votes separating Biden from Trump and the second number is the now documented aggregate of possible illegal votes: Arizona 10,457 difference and over 100,000 contested; Georgia 11,779 difference and over 400,000 contested; Michigan 154,188 difference and over 400,000 contested; Nevada 33,596 difference and over 100,000 contested; Pennsylvania 81,660 difference and over 600,000 contested; Wisconsin 20,682 difference and over 200,000 contested. Every American should read Dr. Navarro’s 35-page report online to recognize how many non-citizens, dead, underaged, out-of-state and fictitious people voted.
Because we do live in a constitutional democractic republic our constitution spells out a process to decide disputed presidential elections. I want and expect our representatives in government to stand against all voter fraud that dilutes all legal votes. We need a full, comprehensive investigation to safeguard future elections. Because we do need to follow the rule of law, I hope that all sides will allow the constitutional process to proceed unvexed, and everyone should stop the name calling during the process. Let’s work together to make 2021 the best ever for Tupelo, Mississippi, and America. Happy New Year!