"Back in the old days we didn’t write so meanly to each other,” wrote Wyatt Emmerich, publisher of the Northside Sun and president of Emmerich Newspapers. He recently published letters between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr to make his point, noting how polite the letters were. Of course, the outcome was a duel in 1804 that cost Hamilton his life and Burr his reputation.
Still and all, “The founding fathers took great care to be careful in their choice of words to avoid any hint of insult,” Emmerich wrote. “I certainly don’t advocate bringing back dueling as an antidote to the foul language and insults so commonly bandied about on social media….But given this, maybe we should be a bit more careful about the words we use to express disagreement in thought with our fellow man.”
Few today would invite a duel. More likely they would just pull up and open fire. Yet, Emmerich’s words are timely with the Christmas season upon us.
At the birth of Christ the heavenly host called for peace. In his ministry of peace, as Emmerich noted, Jesus condemned anger, saying in Matthew 5:22, “But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire.”
Stern warnings that seem to have little impact today. Look at Congress and the way members talk and text about each other. Look at blog comments, if you have the stomach for it. Look at social media posts. And, regrettably, look at our former President’s tweets and one-liners.
Back in 2013 I wrote about an incident in Mississippi. Rep. Steve Holland sent a note to Gov. Phil Bryant that said, “I think you’re a fool to turn your back on the working poor.” My response was, “Holland’s intent may have been to lambast the Governor’s positions on Medicaid expansion and needs of the working poor, but his words attacked the Governor, not his positions." I noted the Governor was not a fool and took issue positions congruent with his record and campaign promises. "We are free to disagree with his positions and call his Medicaid position foolish, but it is disingenuous and malicious to call the Governor a fool.”
Fortunately, few of our politicians resort to personal attacks. But, we are living in an era where discourse and honest debate on issues have yielded to deceit and personal acrimony. And, for too many that has become the pillar of their freedom, the freedom to publicly say anything they want no matter how untrue or hateful.
Thanks to Wyatt Emmerich for shining light on this issue.
The Prophet Isaiah saw a future where, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned” (Isaiah 9:2). John the Baptist came to proclaim, “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world” (John 1:9). Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness” (John 8:12).
May this Christmas lead more into the light.