At one time, junior high school students from Milam School could leave campus at lunch. They would hurry down South Gloster Street and line up at a window at Dudie’s Diner.
Gene Autry Turner remembers those days and the school rush. Turner worked as a carhop at the diner for three years, from the time he turned 14 years old until he reached 17 and switched jobs.
Truman “Dudie” Christian, known to most folks as just “Dudie,” would come in each morning, run over to Page’s grocery to get his meat and return to the diner to mix the burger recipe and spoon the mixture on the grill. Dudie pre-prepared myriad burgers in time for all those school children to arrive at the window, so someone could shove a burger and a RC or Pepsi at them. A burger cost 10 cents, and the soda cost a nickel in those days, Turner recalled.
Doyce Deas confirmed Turner’s story about Milam School students’ lunches because she was one of those students. She consumed many of the burgers crafted by Dudie while a junior high school student. “They weren’t very good, but they were the best fast-food burgers we had at the time,” she said.
And, whether you want a taste of the past or you just want to try a Dudie’s burger, the Oren Dunn City Museum will host its annual Dudie Burger Festival on Saturday, April 30. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., and we’ll shut it down around 3 p.m.
Boyd Yarbrough, Greg Allen and Tony Lute have worked hard to begin restoring the old Memphis streetcar-turned-diner into a dining hall again. We’ll open it up to folk during the festival, although its restoration isn’t quite complete. Our volunteer Dick Ballard will be inside to take selfies of folk as they dine on burgers, chips, Coke products (or Budweiser products) and Moon Pies inside the diner.
We suggest to arrive early because Dudie had limited space for inside diners — about 15 makes a full house, Turner said. Most of the traffic lined up at the window or remained in their vehicles and carhops, like Turner, would run out to the parking lot, take the order, grab the food and return it on a tray that hooked onto the car or truck window.
If you choose not to eat in the diner or if it fills to capacity, we’ll provide plenty of tent-covered tables and chairs for you to enjoy your meal — and entertainment provided by Terrence Cumming’s band and Bob Ray and Tomfoolery. We’re excited to bring you this music through a Quality of Life Grant provided by our Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
We have other goodies for you, too. We have booths with items to give away or things to try. We have items to auction. We’ll have games. Of course, we’ll have the burger eating contests in two divisions: kids and grown-ups. It’ll be interesting to see if the winners of the last two years: Andrew Cooper in the kids’ division and Brady Davis in the adult division will maintain their status as champions. It costs nothing to enter.
Many people who grew up around Tupelo have plenty of stories about Dudie and the burgers and the streetcar. We hope to capture those on this day, too. If you have photographs of those days, please bring them to share. We’ll scan them or if you have them digitally, then email them to the contact information below.
And, remember, this festival just proves that history is much more than names and dates. You use all your senses to experience the past. Thanks to those who passed down the “secret recipe” so you can taste a bit of the Tupelo Story next weekend.
Come, join us. Enjoy a day in the sun with good food and fellowship. You only have to pay for the meal.