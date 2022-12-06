Attention is already shifting to the issue priorities and legislative agendas of newly elected politicians from up and down the ballot. It is an exciting time to be in the political world, but as we look ahead to the next year of legislating and leadership, it can’t go without ample debrief and discussion that we have once again completed a successful, and in many places record-breaking, election.

ROBYN TANNEHILL is the mayor of Oxford. Readers can contact her at robyn@oxfordms.net.

