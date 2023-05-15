The already-deteriorating situation at the border is getting worse, and it is a crisis of the president’s own making and neglect. This week, President Biden ended the use of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy used to prevent illegal crossings. This action handicaps the Border Patrol and increases the incentives for illegal immigration. To no one’s surprise, tens of thousands of migrants have flocked to the border in anticipation of relaxed entry rules.

Roger Wicker

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

