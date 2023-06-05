For years, the U.S. has recognized that China’s military aspirations represent a clear threat to American interests. In response, we have reoriented our national security strategy to address their escalating aggression. Yet even as President Biden’s military leaders sound the alarm, his administration pretends that reconciliation is possible. This May, the president predicted a “thaw” between our two nations. His soft approach glosses over the increasingly hostile actions Beijing has taken against the United States.

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Tags

Recommended for you