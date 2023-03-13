Last week I traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with a delegation of Republican senators. Revisiting the border underscored what I already knew: President Biden has lost control of the situation.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 13
Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Recommended for you