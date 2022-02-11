In the United States of America where the imagery offers liberty and justice for all, many can confuse this narrative for equality for all. Unfortunately, there will always be a disparity in the equality for children. Through nothing other than the luck of birth, some children are born into families of comfort and support and sufficient means. This positioning allows those children to enjoy good nutrition, an environment laden with safety and access to regular, quality healthcare. These children are raised to acclimate to society’s norms and rules because they live with the comfort of those parameters. Nurtured and supported, they are raised to set goals and achieve success.
Conversely, some children are born, through no fault of their own, to families of broken structure, with existing food and housing insecurities. These environments are often unpredictable, as the search for consistent and reliable housing depends upon connections to others and fortunate working conditions. Without food or housing security, these children learn to live in an environment whose foundation may often be fluid. Reliable housing may require regular moves to different schools with different rules and different friends. To avoid inadequate caloric requirements, these children often access foods which are less than nutritionally balanced. Without a reliable and supportive family structure, these children enter and progress through the school system in a daily survivalist mode, not in a space which allows them to plan for a grand future.
The only pathway that children in poverty have toward a more reliable and comfortable lifestyle is to seize the opportunity to succeed in school and, hopefully, matriculate into some post-secondary learning which will afford them a higher earning potential and, therefore, a more comfortable lifestyle. However, it is almost impossible for these children to experience success in school settings in the absence of adult intervention and support. It requires adults in the children’s lives to recognize the importance of intellectual growth to contribute to their progress. Success for students in school requires more than regular homework assignments where supported children enjoy a safe and secure environment to practice, and children in poverty must rely on the conditions of the day to determine whether they will have a space to try to complete their work.
Clearly, the children cannot be expected to save themselves from a conditional experience that they did not create. Therefore, it is critical that society recognize the direct and multigenerational impact that poverty leaves upon children. Children in poverty are more likely to have children in their teens, terminate school early, and exacerbate the system that created their cycle of poverty. The way to rescue children from poverty is to empower them with better schools in safer environments with supportive adults who recognize the need for quality instruction paired with an understanding of what it means to struggle to survive. Before and after school programs, improved access to healthcare, better nutrition, and reliable, safe housing are but the required foundation that children need in order to even attempt to imagine a better life. The weakness is not theirs but one of a society which establishes rules and norms and expectations, with the assumption that all children begin on an equal footing with equal access and support. This could not be further from the truth.
It is paramount for the future of the nation to not only improve but support education in a manner which empowers all children to be successful, to learn content and skills to secure gainful employment and a safer more reliable environment. The reality is that a society which fails to support all children is a society destined to fail. The best hope for equality between children is to improve and strengthen the educational programming for all. To ignore these most vulnerable at their most impactful age, is to destine the empire for destruction. Quality, consistent, caring education is truly the only way to build a better tomorrow.
Angela Farmer is a lifelong educator, an author, and a syndicated columnist. She serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors Education for the Shackouls Honors College where she can be reached at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu