Although the Oren Dunn City Museum celebrates all of Tupelo’s history in its exhibits, we look forward to February because the city has so much Black history to share.
In fact, the reason the city of Tupelo earned its first All-America City designation in 1967 stands in the light of Black history and how the city came together during the civil rights era. This leadership from both sides of the color bar proved far different from the reputation that much of Mississippi bore.
This month we’ve opened up with a video exhibit of the community once known as Shakerag. From our research, we’ve been able to discover many Shakerags all over the nation. Merriam-Webster defines Shakerag as “an unkempt disreputable person.”
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
By RANDALL ENOS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Ground Hog and Super Bowl
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Campaign slogans for Chris McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
JEFF KOTERBA: Tragedy in Memphis
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Good luck, kid
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Here comes McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
Yet we find Tupelo’s Shakerag as a one-time thriving community filled with businesses, homes, daycares, music and churches.
Through the video exhibit, “Remembering Shakerag,” we try to show you the rich history of this neighborhood before urban renewal projects burned it to the ground.
We also have on exhibit remembrances of Carver High School — the classes before integration. We also feature large portraits of the leadership there, including its founder, A.M. Strange.
When Strange arrived in 1923, the school was called Lee County Training School. Historians tell us that separate schools for Black students were not called high schools because of the belief that people of color should be educated for industrial and agricultural trades instead of academic achievement.
Yet, years later, the school’s name changed to George Washington Carver School. But you’ll have to come to our event on Feb. 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. to find out more of this story. This event will be held at the Oren Dunn City Museum.
Linda Wright, one of our volunteers at the Oren Dunn City Museum and an extraordinary researcher, has delved deep into the school’s history as a part of her presentation, “Whatever Happened to the Class of 1940?”
Linda’s project evolved when the museum received a copy of Carver’s first yearbook, published in 1940. The annual, as we refer to it, stood as the product of 28 senior English students and their teacher.
Linda examined the lives of every one of these students. She discovered who they were and what happened to them after they left Carver. She also looks at some of the school leadership to see where their paths led after the Class of 1940 left the halls of learning.
This is an exciting exploration into the history of Tupelo as well. Some of the advertisers in the yearbook remind us of how what we know now as Park Hill was once a thriving middle-class town inside Tupelo with a movie theater, restaurants, churches, stores, barbershops, beauty shops and physicians services.
We recognized some of the business owners’ names and others we have yet to find out more about. And this is where you come in. We’ll talk about many of these individuals. We’ll reserve time for questions and answers. We need your help in discovering more history.
Then, on Feb. 23, we are partnering with the Gumtree Museum of Art to talk about Shakerag. We’ll be remembering Shakerag, the community. We need your stories from relatives, from personal experience and from other sources to fill out our knowledge of this community and its culture. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
All of these programs are free and open to the public.