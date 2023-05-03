It’s that time of year again when dads of daughters all over the country are experiencing severe headaches, watery eyes, shortness of breath and even hives. No, these symptoms are not from seasonal allergies, but from a traumatic phenomenon known as “prom season.”

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Jase Graves

Newsletters

JASE GRAVES is an award-winning humor columnist from East Texas. Contact him at susanjase@sbcglobal.net.

Recommended for you