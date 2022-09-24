John-Mark Cain

John-Mark Cain

Utilizing every education dollar possible in the classroom is critical for student learning and achievement. Behind personnel costs, energy consumption is the second highest operational cost in a school’s budget. Under regulatory changes passed in July by the state Public Service Commission, the Solar for Schools Program would have made it possible for schools to utilize low-cost solar power, shifting millions of education dollars from power bills into additional teachers, support staff and repairs. Unfortunately, the plan is now being reconsidered because of opposition from energy providers who want to limit new forms of competition.

JOHN-MARK CAIN, Ph.D., is superintendent of Lauderdale County Public Schools. He was named 2021 State Superintendent of the Year by the Mississippi Association of School Administrators.

