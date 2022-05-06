Sometimes we forget our blessings in the middle of despair. I believe this case-in-point even more after the COVID-19 pandemic rose during the last 2 1/2 years, crowding out our North Mississippi Medical Center and putting its caregivers and those who support them on a virtual tight wire.
Tupelo’s medical center stands as the largest rural hospital in the nation and offers Northeast Mississippi excellent medical care — one of the reasons the Oren Dunn City Museum has chosen to feature NMMC this month in an exhibit, sharing its history of excellence.
Back in 1912 and up through 1916, the city of Tupelo fought in the Mississippi Legislature to have a state charity hospital built here. The hospital would serve all of North Mississippi. The state had three charity hospitals set up in 1916 in Vicksburg, Meridian and Laurel.
In 1989, then-Gov. Ray Mabus vetoed a bill funding the charity hospital system and effectively killed it, although advocates claimed the hospitals saw more than 77,000 patients. Mabus said he vetoed the bill so the state could use the funds to expand Medicaid.
Tupelo never had the clout in the state House of Representatives to see the bill to construct the state hospital in the city. An article on the front page in the Tupelo Journal of Jan. 16, 1914, explained that in 1912 the Mississippi Senate had passed a measure and sent it over to the House, but members of that body believed “large appropriations had been made and the legislators felt that they could not burden the state with the additional expense of locating and building another,” the story read.
Tupelo submitted the first bill to seek a hospital in 1914, according to the story. Once the bill hit the hopper, West Point, Holly Springs and Corinth followed with their own. The fight began.
Representatives from Tupelo and Lee County argued that Tupelo’s accessibility to the region and its excellent infrastructure placed the city far above other competitors. “None of the other towns can compare with Tupelo in these matters," the article read.
The item’s author opined that North Mississippi needed a state hospital. South Mississippi cities hosted other state hospitals. Those seeking quality medical care had to travel to Memphis — another state, the writer stressed — for the closest location.
Apparently the writer meant the state’s oldest charity hospital in Natchez, built in 1849 and operated until the 1890s. A fire destroyed the 3.5 story building in 1984, before Mabus’s veto.
The state hospital would have borne the name of Eliza Robins, a Tupelo woman known for her charitable works. She belonged to Tupelo’s First United Methodist Church. When Robins died in 1920, one of the church members called her the “Mother of this church and the mother of this town,” during a memorial service at the church.
Again, in 1916, Sen. T. K. Boggan pushed a bill through the Senate to see the charity hospital built in Tupelo, but the measure failed in the House.
Four years would pass before a group of business owners and physicians would meet in April at Tupelo City Hall to form the Tupelo Hospital Co. and elect Dr. L.C. Feemster as chair. Their aim: to convert the old YMCA building on Green and Main streets in downtown Tupelo into a hospital. A.E. Hindsman estimated about $15,000 as the tab to renovate the building — just the amount that the city of Tupelo had appropriated for the project.
The 35-bed hospital opened on Dec. 1, 1920, with Miss M.A. Stacy as the superintendent. She earned $140 a month.
The rest of that story continues today. Come by the museum to see some of the history of the North Mississippi Medical Center.