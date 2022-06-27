The 1975 Ayers higher education desegregation case ends June 30.
Well, maybe.
Thirty years ago this month the U.S. Supreme Court remanded the Ayers case back to federal district court. For four of us just appointed to the IHL Board by Gov. Kirk Fordice, dealing with Ayers would dominate our entire 12-year terms.
The Supreme Court ordered the district court to see if “vestiges” of the state’s de jure system of segregation remained and, if so, address them, particularly for admissions standards, program duplication, and mission statements. At the same time, the court rejected the notion that upgrades could be made to Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State solely so they could better serve black students.
For eight years the board fought in district court with the plaintiffs over vestiges and how to remedy them. After the court rejected proposed remedies related to closing or merging institutions, the board decided to settle. Many Mississippi leaders and educators wanted to put race-oriented court fights behind us.
In 2000, I was among the group that negotiated a nominal $503 million 17-year settlement with court-appointed plaintiff representative Cong. Bennie Thompson. However, the board had to wrestle in court for another four years with a rump group of plaintiffs and the court itself to get the settlement finally approved.
That 17-year payout period began July 1, 2004, right after our terms expired, and ends this week. (The Legislature authorized spending some remaining funds this coming year).
In addition to finalizing steps to remedy vestiges, the settlement included expenditures intended to make ASU, JSU, and MVSU more competitive and diverse – $245,880 for academic programs, $75 million for facilities, $55 million for endowment enhancements, and $6.25 million for student financial assistance along with $2.25 million for plaintiff attorneys’ fees and $83.8 million for other court-ordered expenditures. Additionally there was a $35 million “best effort” commitment to raise private endowment funds (only $1,036,600 was raised after the four-year settlement delay). Universities’ control of endowment funds required them to attain 10% other-race enrollment (not African-American) for three consecutive years.
So how did all this turn out?
The settlement incorporated improvements to admissions standards, program duplication, and mission statements, created and strengthened programs, added and improved buildings, and increased endowments. But what about improved competitiveness and diversity?
ASU and JSU enjoyed initial surges in enrollment but fell back. By 2021 enrollment at all three universities had fallen below 2004 levels: ASU down 11%, JSU down 15% and MVSU down 43%. That was also true for Delta State, down 32%, and USM, down 7%. Only MSU, UM, and MUW were up, 45%, 32%, and 11% respectively.
Number of degrees awarded, an effectiveness indicator, showed ASU and JSU improved by awarding 28% and 30% more degrees in 2021 than 2004 despite lower enrollment; MVSU awarded fewer degrees, down 6%. Other universities were up: MUW 117%, UM 90%, MSU 52%, DSU 11%, and USM 5%.
Other-race enrollment temporarily hit 10% at ASU and JSU but fell back below 6% by 2021. MVSU finally surpassed 10% in 2021 reaching 11.8%.
Such results lead to questions: Why didn’t the settlement have more significant impact? Will there now be more litigation?
“Let us examine our ways and test them” – Lamentations 3:40.