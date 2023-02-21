Mississippi’s favorite scourge looks to afflict politics again this year.
OPINION
Race still in play in Mississippi politics
- By BILL CRAWFORD Contributing columnist
-
-
Mississippi’s favorite scourge looks to afflict politics again this year.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in the city of Jackson vs. state of Mississippi disputes over water and crime in the capital city. One masquerades apparent ineffectiveness as racism while the other masquerades ostensible racism as problem-solving. It began with the mayor vs. the governor. It continues with black legislators vs. white legislators. No doubt it will find its way into courtrooms, as so many political rows do these days. The uprising hot air has reignited negative perspectives of Mississippi tamped down by the historic state flag concordance.
Less obvious will be the role of race in statewide elections. Candidates will likely obfuscate with code words and slogans that appeal to race-oriented groups. In the two major races, governor and lieutenant governor, supporters will be the more obvious advocates.
First up is the Republican Primary for lieutenant governor. Consider these two supporters of state Sen. Chris McDaniel.
Writing on the white nationalist favored “Identity Dixie” web site, Joe Wasp praised McDaniel for taking on the good old boy system (GOBS) in Mississippi. “Despite its power, the GOBS has yet to wholly eradicate the rightwinger from its political ranks; it can only neuter their power and influence. One such rightwing state senator is Chris McDaniel.” He likened McDaniel to others “who love Dixie,” naming “Corey Stewart of Virginia, Marjorie Greene of Georgia, numerous legislators in Texas, as well as the Texas Nationalist Movement, and Ron DeSantis of Florida.” He cited McDaniel’s rhetoric as “legendary and should please anyone who actually cares about and loves the Magnolia State.”
Ryan S. Walters, author of "Remember Mississippi: How Chris McDaniel Exposed the GOP Establishment and Inspired a Revolution," is a native of Jones County now living in Texas. He deems himself as an independent historian and preaches a brand of history reminiscent of a 1950s Mississippi history class. A defender of the “War for Southern Independence” and, like McDaniel, an ardent opponent of changing the state flag, Walters sees himself and those like McDaniel as “true Sons of the South.”
Walters recently wrote a column appearing in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that championed McDaniel and slammed Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. “As ‘woke’ culture continues to dominate our institutions of higher learning, Chris McDaniel has vowed to end it; Delbert Hosemann has not,” wrote Walters. “And he will not. Just like he did not stand up for the right of Mississippi voters to choose a new state flag.”
Next week, the governor’s race culminating in the November general election.
PS – Walters also criticized columnist Sid Salter as one who “carries the hose for Hosemann.” One can only wonder what Walters carries for McDaniel.
“Anyone who hates a brother or sister is in the darkness and walks around in the darkness” – John 2:11.
BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.