From the mid-1930s through the 1990s, the area bounded by Front, North Madison, Franklin, North Church, extreme North Green and a piece of Jackson streets was known to Tupelo residents as just “The Hill”. Earlier in Tupelo’s history, the deeds showed the area’s official designation as Park Hill Subdivision.
During the Jim Crow era, from 1877 through the 1960s, Park Hill stood as a town within the town. The historical record shows a dry cleaner, two taxi services, a grocery store, a physician’s office, a dentist’s office, gas stations, beauty shops, a school, barbershops, a movie theater, restaurants and cafes, a five and dime store and a plethora of churches.
To live on The Hill gave a family prestige during this time. A significant number of affluent African-Americans made their homes on The Hill.
As the civil rights movement allowed wider access to downtown businesses, more corporate chain stores moved into Tupelo, hurting small business operations, especially on The Hill. Some business owners died and nobody opened new businesses to replace them.
As more African-American residents became successful, they took their money and moved from the Hill, said the Rev. Robert Jamison. Capital and redlining — the practice of denying someone a loan or insurance because they live in an area deemed a financial risk — also contributed to the demise of the town within the town.
By the early 1990s, The Hill had reached its nadir. Dilapidated buildings dotted the streets, illegal drugs could be had for the asking without much of a search, violence disrupted a formerly peaceful neighborhood, and basic infrastructure needed upgrades.
In 1994, a group of about 50 people came together and formed the Park Hill Improvement Association with Jamison as its leader. They renamed the neighborhood Park Hill Subdivision. Then, they met with their councilman, Steve Mayhorn and asked him to help them lift the neighborhood.
In February 1994, Jamison told a reporter with the Daily Journal that people needed to feel safe again. The community needed to help improve curbside appeal and more black businesses should open up in the area.
Jimmy Young, the district director of the Tupelo Vocational Technical School, continued to operate Young’s Pit Barbecue on North Spring Street, a business he had established in 1989. He vowed to stay and support the community. In 1994, the Chatterbox Café, owned by Carean Carter, had been open for 34 years.
But Park Hill Subdivision needed more help.
Residents on Hilda Street stepped up and paid to have their street widened and curbs and gutters installed. The folk who lived on the street paid 40% of the work through a decade-long monthly bill. The city of Tupelo picked up the other 60%.
City officials also hired the Wyatt and Palma consulting firm out of Virginia for about $12,000 to develop a plan to restore the neighborhood. Among the suggestions: downsizing commercially zoned areas and locating a police substation on the site.
The Tupelo Housing Authority chipped in $125,000 to build a 2,400-square-foot park at North Green Street and Indian Trails that included a basketball court, youth baseball field and a game room.
During the summer of 1994, Park Hill children benefitted from a summer youth program that taught them about Black heroes and assisted children with their academic skills, thanks to a $5,000 grant from the CREATE Foundation.
Park Hill likely will never regain its status as a thriving town within a town, but its rich history and the stories of its families should be preserved as a slice of the Tupelo Story.