It is impossible to imagine the world through the eyes of many residents of Rolling Fork, portions of Amory and Winona, or other communities on the morning of Saturday, March 25.
Their emotions after lives were lost and towns, homes and businesses destroyed the night before by a tornado of epic proportion defies description, unless you are one who previously lost everything.
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast which resulted in the loss of life to over one thousand and was one of the costliest in this country to ever make landfall. Comparing the two events may seem inappropriate. After all, the hurricane was of greater magnitude, more lives were lost and the recovery more expensive than it appears it will be in communities recently hit by disaster. However, loss is loss, regardless of numbers, loss is loss.
Having worked for three years on the recovery efforts in the aftermath of Katrina, thoughts relayed in this column originate from those experiences with survivors, both young and old, parents, business owners, and state agencies. Loss of life through an event such as a tornado or hurricane usually involves the loss of other parts of a family’s life, such as a home, business and/or irreplaceable possessions. Even without the loss of life, drastic changes in the lives of families occur within seconds. The overwhelming feelings of hopelessness and emptiness followed by anger occur and manifest in different ways.
During the years spent on the coast with childcare owners, teachers, parents of young children and the children themselves, courage, resilience, depression, changes in personalities and lives of the poorest citizens who were unable to relocate or rebuild unfolded. Those most impacted, the low income families, were left with a broken system of social and mental health services to offer support. Changes have occurred in the past 18 years and many of the lessons learned have been acted upon. However, some have not improved.
One extremely important issue facing families in their recovery is that of their mental health. A catastrophic event requires trained mental health professionals who have expertise working with children and families in times of trauma and sudden loss. Unfortunately, our mental health system is barely functioning with the requests from state agencies and law enforcement on existing day-to-day issues. Mental health professionals in surrounding centers, schools, public and private practice, please consider volunteering in some capacity with the Red Cross or other disaster relief agencies.
Spending three years in and out of shelters and temporary child care centers taught me about the resilience of the human spirit and also the depths of depression and inability to function brought about by loss. As horrific as the videos and pictures look of the destruction, the unseen brokenness of the hearts and spirits of the residents cannot be photographed. Eventually, buildings and homes will be rebuilt, power and cell service restored and on the surface it will appear all is well.
Don’t be fooled. Rebuilding the spirit and mental health of the victims takes much longer.
