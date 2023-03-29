It is impossible to imagine the world through the eyes of many residents of Rolling Fork, portions of Amory and Winona, or other communities on the morning of Saturday, March 25.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

Cathy Grace

Grace

Newsletters

CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.

Recommended for you