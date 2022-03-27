The North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross needs you to eat all you can on April 21.
That’s correct. Eat.
But we are asking that you eat at particular restaurants participating in our fundraising event, “Dine for Disaster Relief.”
Restaurants across North Mississippi have agreed to donate a percentage of their total sales on Thursday, April 21. So, we’re asking you to find participating restaurants and eat out all three meals.
This is a win-win. You enjoy great food and service. The restaurant gets folks in the door and, perhaps, earn some revenue. The North Mississippi Chapter of the Red Cross receives donations from these generous restaurants.
See, you’re the reason we can help, especially in times of disasters. Just this week a line of severe storms spawned twisters in several communities across North Mississippi, Alabama, and in New Orleans. Rest assured. There are more storms to come.
In 2021, the Red Cross in North Mississippi responded to tornadoes and floods affecting more than 3,200 North Mississippi families and provided $314,096 in emergency financial assistance.
The Magnolia State leads the nation in disaster occurrences — both in number of disasters and the overall cost of disaster relief.
Just last year, the Red Cross in North Mississippi responded to 467 single- and multi-family fires and dispensed $277,794 in direct financial assistance.
In addition to disasters, the American Red Cross in North Mississippi trained 734 in health and safety classes, installed 142 free smoke alarms, assisted 483 members of the military and their families with 801 emergency services and trained 209 volunteers, who stand at the ready to assist when called upon and who logged more than 14,000 volunteer hours.
But all of this, as you can see, costs money.
In the past, North Mississippi supporters have raided funds in the usual ways — golf tournaments, dinners, galas and a vaudeville show back in 1998.
“An Evening at the Comus” paid tribute to the Lyric Theater’s first role as a vaudeville theater. The building originally was called the Comus. This 1998 fundraiser featured can-can dancers Jennifer Cummings and Debby Gibbs; a Laurel and Hardy act by Ken Sudduth and Bud Nelson and a barbershop quartet featuring members of the Lane Chapel Quartet. Local musicians Martha Lindsey and Johnny Fears comprised a portion of the band.
Other fundraising events from the past have also included breakfast with Santa Claus, an antique car show and rally, fish fries and a disc golf tournament.
But this year we just ask you to eat. And, yes, this is a re-invention of a 1996 fundraiser called “Diners Night Out.”
So far, participating restaurants for next month’s event include Cantina del Sol, d’Casa, Ethel Mae’s, Forklift, Fox’s Pizza Den, Hollypops Bakery, Jimmy Johns, Jo’s Cafe, Neon Pig, O’Charley’s and Park Heights.
We’re still seeking restaurants to participate from all across North Mississippi. If you are interested, please let us know by April 1 by contacting me at kc.grist@redcross.org or by calling 662-321-8899.