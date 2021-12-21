Can you hear it? The train horn blaring through Crosstown? The birds whistling in the distance? Believe it or not, some individuals actually experience hearing loss and cannot hear the simple things that we all take for granted. Naturally, the ability to hear sound allows for an improved quality of life.
This innate ability may give pleasure to the person experiencing sound, as they are “included” within the dynamic environment surrounding them. A company in Massachusetts aims to change the way in which people view hearing loss forever.
Frequency Therapeutics is a New England biotechnology company, specializing in regenerative medicine. The company is developing a new drug-molecule, coined FX-322, which is injected into a trial-patient’s cochlea. By injecting the substance into a human cochlea, this regenerates microscopic hair cells which are required for hearing. Unlike a conventional hearing aid, which relies on the body’s remaining hair cells to hear, this molecule targets the root cause of hearing loss itself.
Moreover, this drug would render SNHL (Sensorineural Hearing Loss) completely obsolete, and provide a potential cure for the deaf community abroad. Of course, limitations are inhibiting the advancement of the FDA process.
COVID-19 is the most self-evident cause of the company’s lost traction, however, other factors inhibit FX-322’s progress. A noticeable divide within the deaf community itself, is a subtle but relevant phenomenon. Some individuals would rather live within “the deaf world” and others reside within “the hearing world”. This cultural divide makes it difficult for medical progress to advance, as tensions increase polarization between medical participants.
Continuing, regenerative medicine may be considered taboo in states with organized religion, as practitioners are more concerned with altering their bodies rather than accepting unnatural and foreign substances that provide a complete biological cure. Either way, FX-322 seems to be a wholesome cure which could eliminate a disease that has plagued many worldwide for centuries.
Many are familiar with FDR (Franklin Delanore Roosevelt) and his continued fight with polio.
“How is this relevant?” you might ask.
FX-322 will provide a much needed cure, like the polio vaccination did upon its original commercialization. Of course, Frequency Therapeutics is experiencing ongoing trials throughout the Food and Drug Admintistration process, and the research looks promising with slow logistical growth. A new candidate has also been revealed, coined FX-345, which penetrates deeper into the cochlea so that all frequencies of hearing loss are ultimately restored.
With regenerative medicine increasing exponentially across the globe, Frequency Therapeutics aims to change the landscape of the medical community, and may actually craft a cure for a debilitating illness. Nonetheless, the United States population cannot drop their guard and stop investing in regenerative medicine, as the U.S. citizenry holds the capability to bring about meaningful change to those afflicted with a debilitating ailment. Additionally, the avoidance of the death knell may actually be achievable, despite years of regenerative medicine related roadblocks.
After all, Ludwig van Beethoven’s last words while upon his deathbed were, “I shall hear in heaven.”