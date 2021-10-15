“But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so, we’ve come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”
This is arguably one of the most important but unquoted excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. On the other hand, we all know his most famous words from that. A call that all men should be looked at equally. We always quote the climax of this famous speech but never quote the meat of the speech. I think it’s fair to say that we have taken steps towards that dream, but we still have a long way to go to reach the fullness of that dream. A fullness that King may not have even realized himself.
I think one of the most valid critiques of King is the irony of this speech. As he stood in front of the masses on that faithful day in August, 1963, he delivered this incredible speech on the backs of so many black women who had been instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. Yet, while he preached equality, not even one of those women was asked to speak on that major stage. Like so many times before, they were asked to be seen and not heard on the largest stage. I say this not to harp on this grave injustice of that day but so we can fully grasp the magnitude of true equality if even men like King and Malcolm X could not fully grasp its beauty. This type of true equality can only be grasped through imagination.
When I say imagination, I don’t mean that the concept of all people’s equality itself is that hard to understand as much as thinking through our policies of how to lead us there. This goal is easy to reach when you are starting from scratch, where everyone is new, and everything has happened in a vacuum. But reaching this equality in a country that has seen as much inequality and injustice as ours is much tougher.
In our binomial democracy, we tend to just do things as we have always done them. We write the people who fall between the cracks off simply as causalities of a flawed system, or we try to “personal responsibility” our way out of systematic problems.
True equality can only be reached through justice. But this justice can only come through us truly reimaging certain aspects of our society. What we’ve been doing for so long has not been working for so many people. But fixing the ailments of our society today will take us reimagining things we’ve seen our entire lives. What does it look like to reimagine what American policing looks like? What would our country look like with universal basic income? What if homelessness in the richest countries in the world are policy choices and not products of personal responsibility? What would it look like to truly consider the ideas that are coming from our local advocates, academics, etc. on policy changes we can make to reshape the way that our great country operates?
I’m not saying that every idea that comes forth from advocates, academics, etc. is the right answer. But I am now seeing that to reach King’s dream of a society we’ve never had before we must reimagine how we do things. We live in a society today that thrives from innovation. Our country lives on the cutting edge of change in tech, media and seemingly every instance of society, but we fight political and social change with every fiber of our being. Currently, the way we legislate our country is in the exact opposite direction of how our country thrives in every other aspect. An unwillingness to consider new ideas is holding us back from true forward progress.
King ended his speech that day with, “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!” The verbiage here is so strong that I have trouble labeling the idea that he is talking about as just freedom. It feels like something greater. It feels like true liberation. And the liberation of people can only happen through the liberation of our political imagination.