Point by James Hull
Today, I choose to use this space to speak to those who actually read it. To those who routinely call me racist because I challenge racism. To those who would never invite me into their homes, although I preach and teach diversity, inclusion, brotherhood of man and the sanctity of all life.
Today, I choose to use this space to be brutally and openly defiant against the forces that stand against democracy, fair play and friendship. Here’s my point. Actually, my several points.
I believe every man and woman has a heart, mind, spirit and soul. I believe what is planted in the heart will spread to the mind, pollute the spirit and spoil the soul. This is what is happening to so many of our countrymen, because they have decided they will destroy this beloved country rather than share it with those who don’t look or think like them.
I love this country and believe in its sacred principles with heart, mind, soul and spirit. So much so, that, from a child up, I joined the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, band, Black Panthers, Civil Rights Movement, Ole Miss Rebels, U.S. Army, Esquire Club and Exchange Club. All of these organizations taught me so much about loving this country and striving for its highest ideals. Not just by myself but by anyone who touches her shores.
I will continue to fight for liberty, justice and equality, regardless of what is said about me or to me.
I categorically reject the notion that this country is being plagued by voter fraud, but I wholeheartedly embrace the notion that those who continue to perpetuate that “big lie” are cowards, afraid of the changes this country is undergoing, afraid that they will have their corruption and hateful ways uncovered and undone.
I vehemently abhor hate, division and dissimulation in any form. I lovingly embrace brothers and sisters of all races, and creeds and colors.
Who’ll stand with me?
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
In 1898, Dr. Thomas Fuller was elected state senator in North Carolina, and the white supremacists of that day made sure that he was the last Black Republican elected in the South during the first Civil Rights movement.
The Black Republicans began being elected just after the Civil War — starting with Mississippi’s U.S. Sen. Hiram Revels. Over 100 years later, we are now witnessing history coming full circle with elected Black Republicans re-emerging in the American South.
Such changes should be celebrated as people of color bring diversity. But when Virginia for the first time ever elected a black woman Marine, Winsome Sears, as lt. governor, little was said by the mainstream media. Indeed, some in the media insulted her by saying she was a tool of white supremacy.
I want to make sure that you are vehemently opposed to all dissimulation which can mean cloak, disguise, mask, veil, complicity, conspiracy, evasion, chicanery, deception, dishonesty, duplicity, fraud, hypocrisy, treachery, trickery, betrayal, deceit, disinformation, falsehood and lying.
I mention this because the politically driven Russian hoax perpetuated against President Trump included some if not all these words. At this time the public knows that it started with false information from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, but many insiders knew that from the very beginning. Yet, those who knew it was false let it drag on and on so that it would help influence the 2018 midterm elections for an unfair political advantage.
Was this fair? No. Did this bring division to America? Yes. Did this hurt America on the world stage? Yes.
President Reagan said trust but verify. When it comes to elections, we must trust them. Maricopa County, Arizona, did a full election audit, and so should others where allegations of fraud have been made.
James, I will stand with you, but I need to know that you really mean you stand against all hate, division and dissimulation wherever it is found — on the left, the right or in the middle.