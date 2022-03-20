Remedial math has been the most in-demand developmental class in Mississippi colleges for decades. Perhaps that helps explain the difficulty many public officials seem to have in grasping budget issues.
For example, the governor and top officials say the state is in its best financial condition ever. But a 2021 independent financial review gave the state a D financial rating.
How can both of these add up to be true?
Well, the massive influx of federal COVID-19 dollars has put the state in an unprecedented position with hundreds of millions of dollars of unallocated cash. At the same time, growing unfunded liabilities in the state’s retirement system leave it billions of dollars in the hole.
“We collected more than $1 billion over what was spent in the fiscal year budget,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We have collected $400 million more than projected in this fiscal year through the first four months.”
“Mississippi had $16.2 billion in bills and only $8.3 billion in available assets to pay those bills after capital and restricted assets were excluded,” reported Truth in Accounting, a non-profit that provides analysis of government fiscal data.” This resulted in a $7.9 billion shortfall” and earned Mississippi a D rating in financial health.
Dazzled by the huge amount of cash on hand, our math challenged leaders only see new tax cut and spending opportunities, not the systemic risks from decimating the state tax base and ever-growing unfunded liabilities.
Realize, too, the state is not quite halfway through implementing historic tax cuts adopted in 2016 — the phasing out of corporate franchise taxes and the 3% income tax bracket. Still and all, Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and their Republican minions in the Legislature are committed to adopting an even bigger tax cut.
Reeves and Gunn (as of last week) want to abolish the personal income tax which generates about $2 billion per year or 34% of total state revenue. Hosemann wants to slash personal income taxes but not yet eliminate them at a cost of around $460 million a year. There are also proposals to cut the sales tax on groceries, significantly increase teacher pay, and more.
Meanwhile, unfunded liabilities continue to grow and put the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) at risk. The shortfall hit a new high of $19.4 billion last year despite a 33% return on investments. That extraordinary yield let PERS delay an expected increase in employer contributions that would have cost the state up to $100 million more per year.
Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard and Poors credit rating companies are watching. Fitch said it will “monitor developments related to the proposed changes” to see if revenue gaps related to spending occur.
The current financial euphoria from the influx of federal billions and the economic boom driven by artificially low interest rates are coming to their ends. As normal growth and revenue collections return, the equation for financial stability will not be excessive tax cuts plus increased spending plus ballooning unfunded liabilities.
Even remedial math teaches that will not add up to a positive number.
“For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted” – Luke 14:11.