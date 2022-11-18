The other day, while researching for an upcoming column on the bombing of Pearl Harbor, I stumbled across another interesting story in the old Tupelo Daily Journal archives on microfilm in the Lee County Library.
Dated Dec. 5, 1941, and tucked away below the fold on page one, the headline read: “Kiwanis Hears Survivors of Reuben James.” The story concerned a set of brothers from Sardis, who were rescued from the Atlantic Ocean after a German U-boat torpedoed the battleship. The two survived for three hours in the ocean waters before the rescue.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
The U.S. Navy commissioned the Reuben James on Sept. 24, 1920. At the time the ship emerged from the New York Shipbuilding Corp. out of Camden, New Jersey, one of the brothers, Charlie Appleton, was 5 months old and living on his father’s farm in Sardis. His brother, who would also be aboard that ship, had yet to be born. Parmie Gendon Appleton would join the family on Sept. 17, 1921.
At the time of its commissioning, the Reuben James was 314 feet long. Its displacement, or tonnage that is the weight of water that a ship pushes aside when it is floating, was 1,100 tons, or 2.2 million pounds.
On Oct. 31, 1941, the battleship provided an escort for a convoy just west of Iceland. At the time, the U.S. had not engaged in the war with Germany officially. Yet, her ships protected convoys bearing war supplies and heading to Great Britain. On this particular day, the convoy consisted of Canadian ships, according to historians.
Other U.S. battleships in the convoy included the USS Benson, the USS Hilary P. Jones, the USS Niblack and the USS Tarbell.
Lt. Cmdr. H.L. Edwards stood in command of the ship. A native Texan, Edwards had graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1926. He had earned some notoriety as captain of the 1928 Olympic wrestling team before assignments to various ships prior to this command of the Reuben James on April 6, 1940.
During the wee morning hours of Oct. 31 and just west of Iceland, the Reuben James took a torpedo from a German U-boat or submarine. U-522 fired a spread of two torpedoes and hit the battleship. Naval records indicate the torpedoes split the Reuben James into two pieces.
The forward portion of the ship sank almost immediately, carrying with it the men on that part of the vessel. About five minutes later, the stern or back of the ship, also sank. As the stern descended into the water, unsecured depth charges exploded and killed several survivors.
The Appleton brothers served as firemen 2nd class aboard the battleship, meaning firing, running and maintaining boilers and pumps, and communicating with other divisions on the ship when necessary. They had been in the military a little longer than 10 months, having enlisted together on Jan. 14, 1941.
Newspapers around the state carried the news on page one. The Hattiesburg American, using the United Press reports, explained the ship went to the bottom, but attempted to reassure the public that the ship carried plenty of life-saving equipment, including two 26-foot motor whale boats, a large, long boat, pointed at both ends to increase maneuverability and once used by whalers. The design could hold at least 24 individuals, even more if necessary. Also, the battleship had six balsa wood life rafts and enough life preservers to accommodate 15 percent more than the usual complement of 120 men.
Yet, in the days that followed, the public would learn the ship carried 142 officers and crewmen, more than originally thought. It was not until the USS Niblack picked up 26 survivors on Nov. 2 that families, those anxiously waiting, would begin to learn the fate of their loved ones.
C.E. Appleton did not discover his sons’ fates until Nov. 4. Both had survived. They were not among the eight reported dead, including all the officers aboard. He told reporters “I’m going to do something I’ve never done before; I’m going to get a pint of whiskey and get drunk.”
We don’t know if ever he drank that pint. We do know from censuses and other records that his sons lived to become senior citizens. Both married. The elder, Charlie Appleton, married Thelma Dail in 1948 and continued a career in the military. He died on March 9, 1992, in Hertford, North Carolina.
His brother, P.G. Appleton, moved to California and died on Sept. 9, 1987, in California. He is buried in Cold Springs Cemetery in Sardis.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.