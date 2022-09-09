If you walk along the courthouse grounds in the center of downtown Tupelo, you will see a memorial to those who fought in the Korean War.
Not many people talk much about that war, a conflict between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in which at least 2.5 million persons lost their lives.
In June 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea. The United Nations, with the United States leading the way, joined the war on the side of the South Korea. Then, the People’s Republic of China sided with North Korea. Both sides fought for three years.
Robert “Bobby” Wilson survived. Yet, the memorial bears his name.
A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Wilson graduated from Tupelo High School in 1949.
In an oral history taken by Kathryn Stephens of the Northeast Mississippi Historical and Genealogical Society, Wilson said he worked for Monts Tobacco Co. in Tupelo after he graduated high school until December 1951 when he joined the Army.
He told Stephens that the draft took his brother earlier and sent him to the Marines. Wilson said he didn’t want to become a Marine, so he visited the Lee County Draft Board only to discover just how close his name came to the top.
Wilson qualified to go to Officer Candidate School and headed out to Hawaii for basic training. After about 7-and-a-half months, Wilson transferred to Fort Benning for OCS, but once on board, he decided he didn’t want to become an officer. The Army released him from training and sent him directly to Korea.
A rifleman in the 7th Infantry Division, Wilson distinguished himself by earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
On patrol one night braving temperature of an igloo-bursting 11 degrees below zero, Wilson’s unit trudged a mile into the lower jaw of what soldiers dubbed “Alligator Jaws,” because the terrain looked like the animal. From there they went west to T-Bone hill and raided some bunkers.
Wilson recalled the event for Stephens in the interview. “We didn’t capture anybody but we made them mad.”
The enemy let loose their fury and the patrol unit began to run to safety, Wilson along with them. A mortar round caught him in the legs, forcing him out of duty for 39 days with 18 wounds. But the Tupelo soldier didn’t return stateside. Instead, he went back to the front lines.
After Wilson returned, he said he couldn’t keep up with the running required of a rifleman in the infantry, so his company commander suggested he drive his jeep. Wilson did that until his tenure in the service ended.
In April, during a battle on the infamous Pork Chop Hill, Wilson said he maintained an eye at the checkpoint to monitor the wounded. The First Sergeant, the highest ranking man there at the time, came over and told Wilson another mortar squad had few rounds left. The unit had no remaining carriers available. So, Wilson and another soldier loaded a jeep and hauled ammunition back and forth until the enemy discovered them.
Wilson said this particular incident stood as one of the worst experiences in the war for him.
While at Pork Chop Hill, Wilson struck up a friendship with another jeep driver. This occurred three months after he had earned the Bronze Star for hauling the ammunition during battle. Pork Chop Hill had quieted and soldiers began to return to base. Wilson sat in his jeep and waited on his First Sergeant. The other jeep driver sat in a separate vehicle at the ready for his commanding officer to arrive.
The two men talked a bit, then the Wilson’s First Sergeant hopped in the jeep. The other driver told Wilson to catch up with him later and they would have a beer together. While coming down the hill, Wilson and his passenger heard a shell explode nearby. Two days later, he learned the it had hit directly on the jeep with the driver and the commander.
