With congressional elections looming early next year, campaign exaggerations and tall stories have already begun. Regrettably, that’s the nature of American politics these days.
A hot issue for campaign fodder is inflation, up 5.4% year over year in September. But up far more than that over the past 12 months for many basic items, e.g. gasoline up 42%, bacon up 28%, and used car prices up 24%.
Republicans, seeking to regain majorities in the House and Senate, have decided to blame this inflation on Democrat spending.
Consider a recent op-ed piece released by Sen. Roger Wicker’s office entitled “Democrat inflation burns a hole in American wallets” that said, "Our economy is resilient, but it is drowning in federal spending passed by Democrats this year.”
This may play well politically in Mississippi, but it is far from the whole story.
It all goes back to supply and demand. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated supply production and distribution systems. It also reduced demand as people hunkered down and quit spending.
In response Republicans during the Trump administration passed the $2 trillion CARES Act in March 2020 followed by another $900 billion in spending in December 2020 and worked to re-open the economy as quickly as possible. Coupled with massive liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve, Republican spending and policies caused the economy to rebound quickly, growing at an annual rate of 6.4% this year.
The consequence of this was surging demand in the face of persistent scarcity of supply. That is the cause of current inflation.
Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey provided an example of this in a recent newsletter. “Natural gas prices have nearly tripled within the past ten months….The higher domestic prices are being driven by tight global supplies and greater demand around the world.”
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats in March 2021 (with much still unspent) plus continued Federal Reserve support have simply continued the demand side stimulus Republicans started.
The real culprit, of course, has been COVID-19 and the disruptions it spawned. The spending, so far, by both parties has been in response to that economic calamity.
In a sane world, the two parties would be working together to fully resolve this crisis. However, our politics does not operate sanely these days.
While supply chain disruption will likely be prolonged, the Federal Reserve believes inflationary pressures will be transitory. If so, continued stimulus by the Fed plus excessive spending by Congress would imprudently sustain inflation.
Sen. Wicker and his fellow Republicans should be campaigning on their successful role in rapidly rebuilding the economy (albeit with too many COVID deaths) while warning that future inflation will result if Democrats pass their proposed multi-trillion dollar spending package.
Instead they are choosing to just blame Democrats for what’s wrong now.
Will this glib campaign strategy work?
Probably.
American voters tend to blame or credit whoever is in office at the time for their economic plight or plenty without regard for the prior events and lead time required to get there.
“Let us examine our ways and test them, and let us return to the Lord” – Lamentations 3:40.