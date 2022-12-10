You've got to hand it to Donald Trump. The guy certainly has a knack for making a fool of himself.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 12
Elwood Watson

Elwood Watson

Newsletters

ELWOOD WATSON, Ph.D., is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Recommended for you